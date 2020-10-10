A candidate for Daviess County Public Schools school board who was charged this summer with disorderly conduct said Friday the charge against her is scheduled to be dismissed.
In fact, the charge against Sharon Castle was diverted, meaning it will be dismissed in December if she has no new offenses between now and then.
Castle, the owner of Willow Creek Apartments on Burlew Boulevard, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct on June 22 after a police officer responded to a report of a disturbance at the apartment complex.
Castle previously said she was at the apartment complex when she saw two people she didn’t recognize sitting in the parking lot. Castle said she asked a Black man in the vehicle who he was there to see, and said he responded, “I don’t have to tell you.’ ”
Castle’s arrest citation says officers were called, with a man telling dispatchers a woman named Sharon was “following him making racist statements toward him.” Castle said previously the man got out of the vehicle and began walking around the complex saying, “Black lives matter” while she followed him.
When Owensboro Police Department officer Luke Hardy arrived, the citation says Castle approached him and said loudly, “I have a problem. We have a lot of drug activity here and this guy won’t tell me who he is or who he is visiting.” Hardy told Castle to lower her voice and that the man has the right to not tell her those things. Castle replied, “Yes he does, I am the owner,” the citation says.
The citation says Castle then started walking toward the man yelling at him to identify himself. Hardy then arrested Castle on second-degree disorderly conduct.
Castle was placed on diversion, which court records say is scheduled to be completed on Dec. 18.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said cases are commonly resolved through diversion, which is when a charge is dismissed if the person charged completes their diversion period without committing any new offenses.
“It’s a delayed dismissal if you don’t have any trouble at the end of the period,” Porter said. “... It’s a pretty standard thing to do in a lot of cases.”
Castle said Friday she appeared in court on Sept. 18 before Daviess District Judge Nick Burlew.
“He didn’t even ask me if I was guilty,” Castle said. “It was the outcome I wanted.”
Castle said previously and again Friday that she felt she had been singled out by the arresting officer. Castle said she filed a complaint against Hardy with OPD and received a letter in July saying the department’s professional standards unit had investigated the complaint and determined Hardy had followed all OPD policies and procedures.
Castle alleged when she was being arrested, Hardy was disrespectful.
“When the police officer, on the way to the car, said, ‘Nobody likes you,’ then it became personal,” Castle said.
“It was the climate of the country, with the Black Lives Matter. That’s what set it off.”
Castle previously denied making any racist remarks toward the man. She said Friday she had a right to demand the man tell her who he was visiting at the apartment complex.
“The mere fact that he didn’t want to tell me where he was going was a concern,” Castle said.
Of the incident, Castle said, “It’s behind me. I’m not going to do nothing more. I know where I stand with the police.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
