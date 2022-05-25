The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval some change orders for the Apollo High School renovation that total more than $90,000.

The 14 change orders vary in amounts, with the largest being $47,730.75 for an exterior wall repair, said Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS Design Group, the architectural firm leading the Apollo renovation project.

Ranney said most of the items within the change orders were either unforeseen or owner requested changes to the project. Two of the items, the addition of carpet mat in a vestibule and some changes to a freezer/cooler floor, were a mistake on the part of RBS or one of the two project consultants.

“So we are paying the overhead profit of those two,” he said, which totals $13,506.56.

The exterior wall repair was due to a wall that was separating from the wall that was running into it, which meant having to do extensive repairs to stop that motion, Ranney said.

The builders also did not want to put more load on the wall, so they had to add some columns that weren’t originally needed, and they had to add some anchors for the walls to hold them together, he said.

Frank Riney III, board member, said this is what you find when you get into projects within older buildings.

“If there is movement in the foundation and the walls, then you don’t have any choice but to fix the property, and now is the time to do it,” he said.

Ranney also told board members about a $25,023 change order for the new Daviess County Middle School project for what he referred to as “winter weather mitigation.”

The extra funds are for the contractors having to get started later than anticipated on the project and having to adjust for working through winter conditions, Ranney said.

These items, and more, will be voted on by the board at its Thursday board meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the district central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.

Tom Payne, board member, asked Ranney what the timeline is looking like for the DCMS project.

The construction of the new middle school was expected to be complete by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Ranney said contractors are working hard to finish in time, and that the building will be ready for occupancy “within days” of the first day of school. Weather and manpower could hold the builders back, however, and he said the building won’t be 100% complete at that time, but should be ready for students to start the school year.

Both construction projects began in 2017, when the DCPS Board of Education approved a third nickel tax, which would enable the district to move forward with extensive renovations at Apollo. The nickel tax also provided funds for the district to build a new DCMS, which is being built in conjunction with the AHS project.

Apollo’s upgrades were divided into four phases, and included the building of a new Eagle Stadium along Southtown Boulevard, an addition, and the remodeling of the three pods at the school. Total cost for the project is about $47.5 million.

The new DCMS is on Kentucky 54, adjacent to Gateway Commons.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315