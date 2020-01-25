EdChoice Kentucky, a school choice organization, says it expects “hundreds of Kentucky families” to be at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for a rally at 10 a.m. Friday.
A news release said, “The rally is one of the largest events planned in Kentucky during National School Choice Week. The program will include student performances, remarks by parents about the impact of school choice and perspectives of school leaders.”
The event is part of National School Choice Week 2020, which organizers say will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
“Some Kentucky middle and upper income families in Kentucky are currently utilizing school choice of nonpublic schools, but many low-income families are hoping for a future where educational choice is attainable for them as well,” Charles Leis, president of EdChoice Kentucky, said in a new release.
The organization is advocating for a Scholarship Tax Credit program that would allow students to attend the schools of their choice.
