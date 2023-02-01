School closings for Feb. 1 Feb 1, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCHOOLS CLOSEDThe following schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1:Brescia UniversityDaviess County Public SchoolsHancock County Public SchoolsKentucky Wesleyan CollegeMcLean County Public Schools More from this section Sleep Apnea Linked to Weaker Bones, Teeth What to Expect From the First FOMC Meeting of 2023 USDA to use outdoors recreation to boost economy around national forests, grasslands Muhlenberg County Public SchoolsOhio County Public SchoolsOwensboro Catholic SchoolsOwensboro Community & Technical CollegeOwensboro Public SchoolsTrinity High School Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 20° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Multimedia +21 National News Metros with the highest rates of home appreciation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 National News States with the most multigenerational households Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +20 National News Cities With the Largest Rise in Down Payments During COVID Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +34 Entertainment Most popular songs that never won a Grammy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest News POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 1, 2023 Empower U: DCPS program works to advance students' futures Thomas named OFD firefighter of the year for second year in a row Guthrie seeks to move past pandemic Sportscenter proposed as voting center Education briefs Adventures in teaching are often learning experiences Winter weather creates few issues Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles 1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 31. 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 28, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 29, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 26, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 30, 2023 Images Videos CommentedPOLICE REPORTS for Jan. 30, 2023 (1) Daviess County wins 2 close games at Apollo (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 (1) Local writing group looks to grow membership (1) Readers Write: Jan. 31, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 (1) Home sales down for 4th month (1) Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 23, 2023 (1) Broken bones that tell a story (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
