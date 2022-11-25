Following approval of the Marshall County School board recently, the Marshall County School District will begin working towards an accreditation with Cognia.
It is a six-year accreditation and is a 3-5 year process to achieve it. Dr. Steve Miracle, superintendent, said the process is self-paced.
“You’re basically putting yourself out there, to have Cognia come in at some point and evaluate every aspect of what we do. That’s the governing of the district, the instructional pieces and that’s gauged against 33 international standards, and then we get a score from that,” said Miracle.
“That’s something that really sets you apart from other educational institutions,” said Miracle.
Board Member Amy Waggoner said this is something the district has done in the past but at some point chose not to continue. “It’s a great way to show that the Marshall County School District is competent. It’s a way that we can show we are moving in the right direction,” Waggoner said.
Marshall County Education Association President Luke Inglish spoke to the board about the lack of substitute teachers available. He said the lack of subs is causing teachers to have to use their planning periods to cover for other teachers, therefore making them stay after the regular school day in order to cover their planning.
English said it is not an issue in every school, but there are a few. “I think there is a multitude of reasons. Are the people not wanting to sub in the district or just not wanting to sub in general? Are other districts having this same issue and in the amount that we are,” said Inglish.
Inglish said he has talked to other educational associations in the area and they are having the same problem, just not to the extent of the Marshall School District.
The MCEA is requesting teachers be paid for their extra time for working after school hours, which is after 3:15 p.m.
Miracle said he asked each principal about how they are taking care of filling open positions when teachers are out of the school. “Based upon the information that the principals have given back to us, it doesn’t seem to be that widespread of a problem to be honest with you. Most of them said they are covering it without taking the teacher’s planning. Two buildings said they do it when there are a high amount of absence or sickness, and that’s coming straight from the principals,” said Miracle.
Board Attorney Martin Johnson said it is allowed by law for teachers to be paid for hours after the school day is over, but they can not be paid for covering for another teacher during school hours as that would be double dipping.
“I’m just asking for the teachers,” Inglish said. “I very rarely, if ever, have to cover so it doesn’t affect me, but when I get calls asking about this. We’ve been asked about this for two years, but we have’t brought it to the board because it hasn’t, in some schools, been habitual, but it’s becoming that, and that’s why we brought it to the board. You guys are the ones that set the salary schedule and decide these things. So we felt obligated that we had to, for our members, had to bring this to you. And it’s not the principals’ fault. The principals are doing great. It’s just in those some schools that are having to do this, they are doing the best they can on this because they can’t get subs. That’s the over arching issue.”
The board also approved:
• The treasurer’s report.
• Fall break for the 2023-24 school year to be Oct. 2-6, 2023.
• Invoice #9 to CMS Architects in the amount of $1014 and Pay Application #4 to Home, Floor and Kitchen in the amount of $55,611 for the Marshall County School District Flooring Project, BG #22-356.
• Change Order #2 for the Calvert City Elementary Roof Project, BG #21-267.
• A mutual aid and assistance agreement with the Marshall County Sanitation District.
