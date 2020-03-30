Athletic departments at Owensboro and Daviess County public schools had already purchased concessions for their spring baseball, softball and track seasons when schools were closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
So the departments are stuck with at least some concessions they can’t sell, potentially costing the districts thousands of dollars if the seasons are severely curtailed or canceled entirely.
“It’s a little bit of chaos because we don’t know what’s going on, and normal (sports) are in a dead period until April 12,” Owensboro Public Schools Athletic Director Todd Harper said. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association suspended all spring sports and practices until April 12 earlier this month.
“We’re hopeful the spring season will continue after then ... but when we look at what other states are doing, there’s a decent chance there won’t be a spring season,” Harper said.
Schools were initially closed until April 6, but that date has been extended to at least April 20.
The athletic departments spent thousands on such things as soft drinks, candy, chips and items like hamburgers and hot dogs. OPS was able to return the more than 100 cases of soft drinks they’d purchased, but are left with the other concession items.
Larry Logsdon, athletic director for DCPS, said the district likely spent between $5,000 and $6,000 on concessions for the spring season.
“We played one softball game,” a preseason game, before schools were shuttered, Logsdon said.
OPS uses money from concession and ticket sales to support sports teams, while DCPS provides money to athletic teams from its budget and recoups the money from concession and tickets. If the spring season can’t go forward, it’s a loss.
“It’s not huge money, but it’s a couple of thousand bucks those teams are losing,” Harper said. “... Spring sports don’t bring in a whole lot of ticket sales, but they do pay for themselves.”
Logsdon said each school already received their budgeted athletic funds.
“What’s going to be hurting is general athletics,” Logsdon said.
The county district also canceled its spring athletics fundraiser when it became clear that schools were closing, Logsdon said. The fundraiser was expected to bring in $15,000.
The fundraiser “was supposed to start the first Monday we were out,” he said.
There is still the possibility of playing some of the spring sports season if schools are able to reopen, Logsdon said. But the uncertainty for the students is difficult.
“They are still not able to practice or be around coaches,” Logsdon said. “... We have 10 seniors on the baseball team that may not get to play their senior year.”
Harper said the students were looking forward to opening week, which was supposed to have taken place earlier this month.
“Not to sound like we are crybabies, but it’s disappointing,” Harper said. “We don’t want anyone to get sick, and we are going to follow the rules ... but it’s very disappointing for these kids.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
