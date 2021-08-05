Superintendents from Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Owensboro city schools announced a universal change to their reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year, which includes the requirement for all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
On Wednesday, the three school leaders came together to post and promote a video discussing reasons for the change, the most notable of which was the resurgence of the virus in this area.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said another deciding factor was that all three districts are already experiencing quarantining of students, especially those who are participating in sports this summer.
“We’re going to have kids, right now, that will not attend our first day of school because they are going to be in quarantine,” he said.
In July, the three school systems announced they will all have students return to live classroom instruction for the upcoming school year. Previously, they said masks would be optional.
David Kessler, superintendent of the Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, said when that original plan was developed “we were in a different place.”
“We have said from day one that our goal was that our kids (would be taught) in-person and that they were going to be safe,” he said.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, reiterated that message, saying that masks are a mitigating step in ensuring students are safe and in school as many days as possible.
He cited new guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education that says, if students are masked, they only have to be physically distanced 3 feet apart in classrooms. Also, per state guidance, if a student is masked and tests positive for the coronavirus, other masked students outside of that 3-foot range do not have to quarantine.
“That’s a real game-changer for us because unmasked in that environment would really mean quarantine at home,” Constant said.
While sickness is a real threat to all, especially students under 12 years of age who are not eligible for the vaccine, quarantines are especially disruptive for classrooms. A lot of schools in the area had to “shut down” for short periods of time during the last school year due to so many students and staff members quarantining.
This decision was made after guidance from the Green River District Health Department, Owensboro Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The rise in COVID-19 cases after the July 4 holiday became one, of many, tipping points. Up until that time, superintendents say, the school systems had been operating successfully with few to no cases among students or staff for summer school programming and sports, and other extracurricular activities.
Masks will also be required on buses for all students.
All other safety precautions previously announced by the school systems will remain in place.
The contact tracing procedures established during the previous school year will also remain, as well as a reinforced importance on handwashing, the availability of hand sanitizer throughout buildings and increased cleaning procedures at the close of the day.
This masking requirement will be in place through Labor Day weekend, at which point the three superintendents will come together again, armed with information from various local and state health official data, to make a decision about moving forward.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.