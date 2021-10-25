Owensboro-area school districts are keeping requirements that students and staff wear face masks in place for foreseeable future.
The city, county and Catholic school districts all imposed mask mandates at the beginning of the school year, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among school populations.
While Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools officials enacted open-ended mandates, officials with Daviess County Public Schools said they would reevaluate their mask mandates after fall break.
On Monday, DCPS public information officer Lora Wimsatt said the county school district opted to keep the mandate in place for now.
In a written statement, DCPS school superintendent Matt Robbins said district officials will lift the mandate when Daviess County has been out of the “Red” zone in terms of new COVID-19 cases for a period of two weeks.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, Daviess County remained in the Red zone Monday, with a rate of 28.9 new cases per 100,000 people. Red zone counties are those with COVID case rates over 25 cases per 100,000 or more.
“We see trends moving in the right direction, which we believe reflects the success of mitigation practices such as masking, social distancing and the availability of vaccinations,” Robbins said in the statement. “Our daily attendance reports confirm that the overwhelming majority of students are at school, in person, on a daily basis.”
Robbins said, “When Daviess County reaches and maintains ‘orange’ status for two consecutive weeks, with a continued downward trend of positivity rates, DCPS will move to a ‘mask recommended’ policy. If current trends continue, we are cautiously optimistic in projecting that this may be possible in the near future.”
In addition to requiring masks, all three school districts have implemented “test to stay” policies, where students who have been identified as a “close contact” of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, as long as the students test negative for the coronavirus.
Jared Revlett, public information officer for OPS, said the district has no plans to remove its mask mandate.
“We are staying as we are now,” Revlett said Monday.
The district “never put a date” on ending its mask requirement, Revlett said. OPS officials continue to monitor the case trends in the county Revlett said.
“We are constantly keeping track of what’s going on with incidence rates and positivity numbers,” Revlett said. “At this point, there are no plans to make a change.”
Keith Osborne, chief operating officer for Owensboro Catholic Schools, said the district is also keeping its mask requirement in place.
“For all indoor activities, masking is required,” Osborne said. “Really, we don’t know when or if it will end.”
The district “is at the mercy” of the county’s COVID-19 transmission rate, Osborne said.
