With the educational shortfalls many students are experiencing due to the pandemic, and largely due to recently-announced federal funding for school systems, area districts are thinking ahead to summer program offerings to help students recoup some of the learning lost during the last 11 or so months.

Kentucky will receive about $928 million in this second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding, which KDE officials have called the largest and most flexible allocation of discretionary K-12 funding in history. This amount is at least four or five times the amount districts received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020, and it can be used for eligible expenses dating back to March 13, 2020.

Superintendents have been asked by the state commissioner of education to begin planning how to best use these funds, which are largely discretionary.

According to KDE, the money can be used for addressing learning loss due to the pandemic, including payment for methods of assessment and tracking; repairs and improvements to school buildings related to health needs and cutting disease transmission; to pay for nurses, mental health professionals and emergency leave days for employees; and as teacher salaries to support intervention and remediation services, along with substitute teachers when regular personnel are absent on COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.

Both Owensboro and Daviess County public school district superintendents say some of those funds will go into summer learning opportunities for students that are currently being organized. Each school will be planning their own method of specialized programming and targeting specific students to come in for extra help.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said the initial plan is to offer summer learning activities in early June. Those offerings will be open for voluntary sign-ups, but educators are also taking a look at which students need the most help and will be strongly encouraging them to participate as well.

Ohio County Schools is receiving a little more than $4 million in ESSER II funds, and Southard said it is his intent to use that money largely to provide extra learning for students.

“My intent is to have summer learning academies at every building,” he said. “It’ll be review and catch-up learning. This would be a way to catch students back up, and keep them at grade level.”

These academies won’t be all day, he said, and potentially shorter morning lessons so that students still have a summer break.

McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough said the district received approximately $1.2 million in ESSER II funding, and while there are preliminary plans for summer learning, nothing has been finalized at this time.

He said the funds will be used to provide additional supports for students academically, but also there are plans for helping students with mental health services if they need them.

“We are trying to do it a little different,” he said. “We don’t want everybody to think this is the old type of summer school. We want kids that need the extra help to get the extra help. The ‘summer school’ of the past is not this. This is summer learning. We want to make sure our kids that lost some things during this crisis have a decent chance to catch back up.”

Kyle Estes, Hancock County Schools superintendent, said the district is slated to receive $990,000 of the ESSER II funds. The district is still in the planning stages

HCS has created a teacher task force group that will be meeting next week to refine plans for any summer learning for students.

“We are talking about how to use those funds to intervene with those students who may be lagging behind,” he said. “We also most likely will be discussing what virtual instruction may linger, and what the format needs to be and how that can be supported as we enter the next couple of years.”

He said there are a lot of conversations around student retention, but it’s important to understand that educators don’t want to retain students because of factors beyond their control. If students are putting forth the effort, school districts want to take every opportunity to help them, Estes said.

Muhlenberg County Schools Public Information Officer Carla Embry said there is a discussion within the school system around summer learning options for students, but none of that has been finalized. The district will have more information concerning any of these opportunities for students in the coming weeks.

