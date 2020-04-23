School district officials from across the region agree on one thing: They would like their graduating classes of 2020 to have a formal, in-person commencement ceremony this year.
But that won’t be possible by the time regional high schools would have normally held their graduation ceremonies in May. Federal guidelines on when states can start easing restrictions on public gatherings will not have been met by then.
School officials are looking at making other graduation plans, but most school districts in the region don’t have a concrete plan yet.
“Right now, I’m just researching ideas that other schools are doing,” said Gates Settle, principal of Owensboro Catholic High School. The ideas Settle has seen “run the gamut,” he said, from districts that want to have a virtual ceremony in May to districts “waiting until August.”
“We’re kind of in a ‘wait and see’ phase,” to see what state officials recommend over the next few weeks before making a decision, Settle said. For example, school officials don’t want to commit to a virtual commencement ceremony in May now, when the state might make it possible to have some form of in-person ceremony in June, he said.
“I think most of our kids are wanting to do (an in-person) ceremony, regardless of when it is,” Settle said. “They are hoping for a time for their class to be together.”
Lora Wimsatt, the spokeswoman for Daviess County Public Schools, said the district is “looking at a lot of options” on how to proceed with commencement.
“We will do something in mid-May, but it will be a virtual or drive-through” ceremony, Wimsatt said.
“Around the time the kids would have been graduating anyway, they will get their diplomas,” Wimsatt said. At a later date, “we will do something else” for the graduates.
Jared Revlett, the spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said OPS officials will “try to find some dates later in the summer to make the in-person (event) happen.”
“I think the earliest would be the last week in July,” Revlett said. But that would be contingent on what state officials are recommending on crowd sizes and social distancing.
If a date in July isn’t possible, something later in the year will be considered. OPS doesn’t plan on having a virtual commencement in May.
“It sounds like everyone is pretty determined to do something in person, whatever it takes to do that,” Revlett said. But officials won’t go too far into the end of the year for a date, he said.
“There was a discussion of, once everyone gets six months out of high school, do we want to have a graduation ceremony for one-third of the class?”
Robert Asberry, principal of Ohio County High School, said officials are planning an in-person ceremony for the graduates in late summer.
“We’ve set a date for the first weekend in August,” Asberry said. “That would be before students went to college and before the new school year begins. We are going to have prom and graduation that week.”
Asberry said the school wants to send off the seniors in-person. “To me, a virtual (ceremony) would not be what I’d consider a nice, fitting end for our graduating class.”
But the school is putting together a video presentation for the senior class that officials can post on May 15 when Ohio County students would have graduated, Asberry said.
“After that, we are going to wait out the summer” for August, Asberry said.
On Wednesday morning, officials with Muhlenberg County Schools held a car parade and seniors were able to pick up packets and caps and gowns while in their vehicles.
Carla Embry, community relations specialist for the Muhlenberg school district, said “lots of ideas are being formulated” on how to proceed with a commencement.
Some ideas would be something in the school’s parking with people in their vehicles or an event where students would walk across the stage individually without an audience, which officials would videotape and give to graduates, Embry said.
Whatever choice Muhlenberg officials make, they will be compliant with the state’s health recommendations, Embry said. Meanwhile, the district is already doing things for the senior class, like the senior parade.
“We definitely want to make it special for them,” Embry said.
Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Schools, said the district is looking at holding some kind of ceremony, such as a “possible drive-through graduation” on May 22.
If state officials loosen guidelines so an in-person graduation was possible after May, “we will have something over the summer,” Burrough said.
“I want to have something for them, so we are going to have a May 22 graduation,” Burrough said. “It will be an unorthodox one.
“My personal opinion is I don’t think anyone wants a virtual graduation unless COVID-19 cases spike,” Burrough said. A virtual graduation would be “the last resort,” he said.
Kyle Estes superintendent of Hancock County Schools, said the district is also planning “some type of celebratory event on what would have been graduation day.”
“It won’t be a formal gathering,” Estes said. The idea is to coordinate an event to recognize the class while maintaining social distancing.
“One of the things we have discussed is some kind of parade ceremony, where students would be in their cars,” Estes said.
Officials at Trinity High School in Whitesville could not be reached for comment.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
