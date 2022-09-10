Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are participating in the statewide Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) initiative.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s United We Learn campaign, the training is designed to “increase the reading outcomes for elementary students by providing high-quality, job-embedded professional learning on how students learn to read.”
LETRS is a two-year program with different focal points for each year.
Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the first year is about the challenges of learning to read and the second year is about how oral language and vocabulary are “mighty together.”
OPS has 34 participants and DCPS has 29. The participants range from teachers, reading interventionists, instructional coaches and principals from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Amy Bellamy, literacy coach at OPS, said there have been major advancements in the past few years on the Science of Reading, which is a body of research from neuroscientists, psychologists, educators, and other experts about how students learn to read.
“The LETRS training is designed to lead educators through an in-depth look at findings from this research, including how the different components of reading — such as vocabulary, background knowledge and decoding, or ‘sounding out words’ — combine to help students read,” she said.
The training, Bellamy said, consists of online units of study, virtual sessions that must be attended live, activities for teachers to implement with students and then reflect on, quizzes and assessments throughout to check for understanding.
“By strengthening their knowledge of early literacy through this training, our educators will be better equipped to follow a systematic, explicit instructional plan to help students learn to read,” Bellamy said. “Our teachers, coaches and administrators will also be able to effectively problem-solve by providing targeted help with specific literacy skills for students who struggle.”
All participants will begin implementing aspects of the training as they learn.
More from this section
“The LETRS training includes ‘Bridge to Practice’ activities. These are hands-on instructional activities and strategies that teachers will be able to use in their own classrooms that align with the LETRS training components,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy said principals and instructional coaches will partner with classroom teachers for the Bridge to Practice activities so everyone will be able to complete the component of training, whether they are a regular classroom teacher or administrator.
Both districts will be offering stipends for the training.
“We want to support teachers and provide stipends for their time outside of class to gain certification and training,” Francis said. “Teachers work really hard and that’s why we want to offer the stipends.”
Bellamy said OPS will be offering stipends through a combination of the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) grant funding and other district funds.
LETRS has been available through Lexia Learning in the past, but is expensive. This year, KDE used ESSER funds to pay the fees for up to 2,400 educators across the commonwealth to participate.
Bellamy said KDE plans to offer this opportunity to two or more groups of educators, with another cohort beginning fall 2023 and the last beginning fall 2024.
“I am very excited about this opportunity from KDE because it will help further the work we have already been doing to help strengthen literacy instruction across the district,” she said. “Our teachers are investing their own time after school and on weekends to complete this training because they see the value and know how important it is.”
Francis said one part she likes about the program is the collaboration educators will get from outside of the district.
“It is an amazing opportunity for teachers to gain immense knowledge of how to help students be better readers and collaborate with teachers across the state,” she said. “I am thrilled Kentucky decided to offer this to educators.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.