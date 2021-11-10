Winter is coming, and school systems are in the planning stages of how to handle closures due to inclement weather.
The pandemic brought with it countless woes, but it also forced school districts to think outside the box when it came to providing education and enrichment when students could not be in schools. As a result, most families are by now familiar with non-traditional instruction (NTI), which is intended for students to not miss out on assignments even if they can’t be in classrooms.
This school year the Kentucky Department of Education allowed for approved school systems to utilize up to 10 NTI days. NTI days are also beneficial for districts because they don’t have to be made up. In other words, if students are forced out of school due to inclement weather, but are still able to complete assignments from home, they won’t have to potentially delay the last day of school by having to make up those weather days.
Both Owensboro and Daviess County schools are NTI-approved districts, and officials are currently in the process of determining how to handle events of school closure.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said that the district is involved in the early planning phases of NTI for weather-related school closures.
“That work will guide our decision regarding whether non-traditional instruction will be utilized this winter,” he said.
Owensboro Public Schools is taking a different approach in its planning. On Monday officials released a survey asking families and staff members for their input on how to handle the traditional “snow day.”
The two questions posted were whether or not individuals would prefer starting NTI days immediately upon a weather day, or having a few weather days and then beginning NTI days.
Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, said input from students, staff and families is valuable to school officials.
In-person instruction is the school district’s No. 1 priority, but with potential emergent weather situations on the horizon, the survey input “will be taken into consideration.”
NTI, or virtual instruction, can be beneficial in that learning can continue, Constant said.
“We learned this could happen effectively during the last school year, when all students were learning from home,” he said. “We all know, however, it’s not optimal on a large scale to do this kind of thing for any prolonged length of time. For families at home, we know NTI puts an additional strain on the household. It’s difficult for working families, and we know this. We just try to make the safest decisions possible while still trying to ensure learning continues.”
The school system, like others in the area, invested heavily in Chromebooks and other devices to assist students with virtual instruction since the pandemic started. School systems also have the capabilities to dispatch Wi-Fi-enabled school buses into the community so students may have access to those hotspots, should they need it.
Owensboro Catholic Schools typically follow the DCPS district calendar.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the school system plans to take one day for weather-related closing, then utilize NTI days to keep “our last day of school around May 19.”
“We will flex as is needed based on what kind of winter weather we have,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
