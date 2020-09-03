Regional school food officials are pleased with the recent federal waiver that extends this summer’s free meal program for children 18 and younger through Dec. 31, dependent on available funding.
“We have been begging for this,” said Lisa Sims, school nutrition director for Daviess County Public Schools. “ ... We are just thrilled to be able to provide free meals to our students. We appreciate our legislators coming through for us.”
To begin with, allowing all kids to eat free reduces the paperwork involved with the national school lunch program, Sims said.
Also, when in-person classes resume at DCPS, she expects more students to eat at school if meals are free, and that equates to higher reimbursement levels from the federal program.
DCPS’s nutrition program does not receive school funding. It’s expected to pay its own way.
The Diocese of Owensboro operates 14 schools in seven counties. All of them — including four in Owensboro — participate in the national school lunch program, said Sonya Evans, Diocese food service director.
The free meal extension affects all Diocese schools.
“We are thrilled,” Evans said.
She has applied for the waiver and is awaiting approval.
Evans said the system’s 14 schools started receiving applications from families for free-and-reduced meals in July. She estimates the Diocese has received between 500 and 700 applications to date — and they are still coming. If all meals are free, staff members won’t need to process those applications.
“This will save so much paperwork,” Evans said of the waiver.
She, too, expects more students to eat at school if meals are free. She estimates up to 30% of students in the past brought lunches from home.
Increased revenue from the national school lunch program will be welcome, Evans said. For one thing, labor and supply costs have increased during COVID-19 because food must be cupped, wrapped and handed to kids.
The Diocese food service department is its own entity. It is not funded through OCS student tuition and does not receive Diocese funding.
“We’ve been wanting this for so long now,” Evans said of the extended summer meal program.
Many families have struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This will help them,” Evans said. “People have thanked me and emailed me about the summer meal program.”
Hancock Public Schools’ nutrition program started the academic year more than $12,000 in debt. The federal waiver will provide no assistance for past debt, said Pam Ramsey, assistant food service director.
But, like her colleagues in other school districts, Ramsey looks forward to less paperwork and an anticipated increase in federal reimbursements.
Also, the extended meal program gives schools more menu flexibility. For example, the national school lunch program has specific food requirements. The extended summer program is less strict.
Ramsey hopes to transition back to the free summer meal program as early as Thursday, Sept. 3.
“We get to feed everybody now, and I’m excited about that,” she said.
Owensboro Public Schools, Ohio County Public Schools and Muhlenberg County Public Schools previously offered free meals to all students during the academic year, so the program’s extension will not affect those districts.
McLean County Public Schools officials did not reply by deadline.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was among a group of federal officials who asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use its emergency authority to continue offering free meals to kids during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m grateful to Secretary (Sonny) Perdue and the entire Trump administration for helping protect Kentucky’s children during this pandemic. Young people should focus on learning and staying safe during these uncertain times, not on where they’ll find their next meal,” McConnell said in a press release. “With the additional flexibility and increased access to federally-supported food programs, Kentucky’s children can learn and thrive whether they are in the classroom or learning from home.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
