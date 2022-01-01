About 26 percent of the public school student population in Daviess County is nonwhite. With that level of diversity, the Owensboro and Daviess County public school system leadership teams say it’s critically important to put staff in front of those students that look like them.
Both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have been working in earnest to improve diversity among their teacher populations, which has proven to be difficult in a time when pools of any applicants is scarce across the nation. The school systems have become strategic, and in some ways have gotten creative, in how they identify and recruit potential educators.
Each school system also hired a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, individuals who are at the helm of this work.
Forty percent of OPS students are nonwhite. Of OPS’ 396 certified teachers, 76 are male and 320 are female. Less than 4 percent of the OPS teaching force identifies as nonwhite. Twenty percent of DCPS students are nonwhite. DCPS has 930 certified teachers, with 195 of them being male and approximately 3 percent identifying as nonwhite.
Officials from each district know they have some improvements to make, and they aren’t alone.
According to Kentucky Department of Education statistics released this fall, nearly 25 percent of students in the commonwealth are nonwhite. Comparatively, about 4.88 percent of public school educators identify as being in a minority race group.
The National Center for Education Statistics reported that in 2017-18 — the most recent findings — that 9 percent of U.S. educators are Hispanic; 7 percent of U.S. educators are Black; 2 percent are Asian; 2 percent identify as having two or more races; and 1 percent are American Indian/Alaska Native.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said with the district’s partnership with Hanover Research — a custom research firm based out of Virginia that works closely with K-12 and higher education institutions and other agencies to understand their priorities and create and execute specific research agenda — the district leadership has learned a lot.
Through surveys, focus groups and the work of the district’s Equity Task Force, it was clear that OPS has some work to do in terms of recruiting a more diverse staff, Constant said.
OPS developed the Grow Your Own initiative, in which it recruited and is helping fund teacher certifications for current employees. The district also made adjustments to its website to make it more inclusive and reflective of student populations. It has been focused on creating specific videos highlighting the district and its diversity to share with potential educators.
Constant said a school system’s role in education is to properly equip students to survive in the world after high school. Part of that is helping them see people they can strive to be like and putting educators in front of them that come from a similar background.
“In order to do that, we must prepare them for the diversity they’re undoubtedly going to see as they enter the workforce and/or postsecondary world,” Constant said.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said the district has also been making strong efforts to recruit teachers from diverse circumstances.
The district has strengthened its relationship with historically Black colleges across the state and region to develop partnerships for student teachers of color to work and learn within DCPS. Shutt and her team have also been working with DCPS alumni who are seeking to become educators, in an effort to encourage them to return home to teach in the community.
“Although it is too early to see the results of our efforts, we remain committed to the goal of diversifying our staff and increasing representations of minorities across our district,” she said, and providing positive role models for all students.
With student populations becoming more diverse, just like the Daviess County community as a whole, it’s important for students who identify as nonwhite to build connections with role models and educators in whom they can see themselves in the future, Shutt said.
“It is also important for white students to see minorities in positions of respect,” she added.
Shutt cited research by the Learning Policy Institute that shows that all students benefit when there are teachers of color in the classroom. Students of color specifically benefit in areas of increased overall academic performance, reaching higher levels of reading and math scores, achieving higher graduation rates and attendance rates, and a greater likelihood of attending college.
“In DCPS we seek to put kids first,” she said. “That is every student. Every student learns differently and has individual needs that should be met in the classroom for them to become the very best version of themselves. As a district, we must continuously strive to improve our human resources to meet the needs of our students. Diversifying the teaching and support staff is a priority for us to meet the needs of students.”
These districts’ initiatives to focus on diversifying their teaching force is echoed across the nation, as leaders in the country grapple with these demographics. Groups and hiveminds are convening and seeking outside resources to put teachers that look like the students they are teaching at the front of classrooms.
One New Orleans-based group — Brothers Empowered to Teach — recruits and trains Black men to become educators in Louisiana. Recently, the CEO and co-founder, Larry Irvin Jr., presented a TED Talk about the organization and its importance.
Innovative programming, mentorships and paid fellowships are just a few tools the Brothers Empowered to Teach program has had success with since its inception in 2012. Leaders in the group hope to increase the number of Black male teachers in the country, starting with Louisiana.
Irvin said this is a pivotal moment in education, and it’s his hope that discussions around race, and DEI in the classroom “ignites the discourse around teacher training, development and demographics.”
“My own personal leadership journey is parallel to the struggles of Black men in education,” he said. “Most times our value assessment starts from a deficit, and we work upward from there.”
Research has shown, he said, that by putting one Black male teacher in third-, fourth- or fifth-grade classrooms decreases a Black male student’s chances of dropping out of high school by 40%.
During his TED Talk, Irvin referenced a time when he asked his Black male students what they wanted to be when they grew up. A majority of them listed professional basketball player as their aspiration. Their responses told him that the narrative still hasn’t changed.
The scope of possibility for these young men is still very limited, he said.
“Sports, streets, entertainment,” he said. “We don’t see ourselves really outside of those arenas. Something has to change.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
