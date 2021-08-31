Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools are reporting increases in student enrollment compared to last year, while Owensboro Public Schools has seen a decrease.
Officials from both DCPS and OPS say the numbers are nowhere near “pre-COVID” levels, while OCS is reporting an increase in enrollment for the second straight year.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the increase is due to a few factors, the first of which being that the school system has held classes in person five days a week since the pandemic began.
“Parents can depend on the stability that we provide because of our ability to adapt and adjust to whatever situation occurs,” he said, adding that the quality of classroom teachers “is where it all begins.
“Their caring nature and the high expectations that they have for every student are what parents are looking for when they enroll,” he said. “The values and morals that are interwoven from our Catholic foundation, along with out long-standing history of student successes in and out of the classroom, are well known throughout the community. Parents are eager for their child to be a part of our tradition.”
There are currently 1,260 students enrolled in OCS, which is a 42-student increase from last year.
Osborne said the district has been able to adjust to the increase and that numbers increased evenly across K-12, “so that no one grade is overwhelmed with new students.”
George Powell, OPS director of student services, said there are currently $4,815 students enrolled in city schools, which is about 150 students less than last year.
The number of families who filled out forms for homeschooling increased about 150 students, he said.
“Right now we have about 250 students who are on homeschool, and normally we have around 100,” he said.
There are about 300 students enrolled in OPS preschool, which is a 20% increase from last year, Powell said.
Powell said these numbers are “directly related to the pandemic,” but that the district is going strong “being the largest independent school district in the state.”
DCPS reported an increase of 250 students from last year, with 10,834 students currently enrolled. DCPS Director of Student Services Charles Broughton said he hopes that increase means families are feeling more confident sending their students back to school in person.
There are currently 420 preschoolers enrolled in DCPS, which is an increase from last year. However, that is still about 70% of what the district typically sees in terms of preschool enrollment.
“We are happy that the numbers are increased,” he said. “We wish it could be even more.”
The district is still down several hundred students from the enrollment it had before the pandemic, he said.
Broughton said looking at this data tells him the community “was very anxious” about sending their students to school, but perhaps is “welcoming the opportunity for students to be back in school in person.”
“We hope that we continue to be in school in person for the duration of this school year and give our kids the best opportunities to learn,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.