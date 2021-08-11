Area educators have spent the summer preparing for the upcoming school year, and say they are now ready to see “their children.”
The first day of school for Owensboro, Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic and Ohio County schools is Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Muhlenberg County and Hancock County schools start back on Aug. 23, and McLean County schools open Aug. 25.
Leslie Peveler, Daviess County Public Schools director of elementary education and multi-tiered system of support coordinator, said she can feel “a buzz of excitement.”
Teachers, students and administrators across the district are ready, now perhaps more than ever, to have students back in classrooms, she said.
“We are focusing on the fact that we are all heading back to the classroom five days a week, in person,” she said. “We have been prepping for that because it’s been so long since a lot of us have been in that position.”
Educators and other administrators have been preparing for meeting all the needs of students, but they don’t know what that will look like until they have them in class again, Peveler said. That could mean handling trauma and addressing other mental health concerns.
An important thing to keep in mind, she said, is that students need to be met where they are, both academically and mentally. Some students haven’t even had a “normal” school year before.
“We’ve all been through a lot,” she said, which is why the district is focusing on the multi-tiered system of support for students.
MTSS is a framework that allows the district to work on academic and behavioral strategies for students, including positive behavior intervention supports, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care, school and community collaboration, curriculum and instruction, professional learning and response to intervention.
David Kessler, superintendent of the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Owensboro, said excitement for this upcoming school year feels “a little different than normal,” but kids, teachers, parents and staff are all happy students are returning to classrooms.
Educators across the district have a little more footing, he said, because there aren’t as many unknowns as there were this time last year. The important thing is that students are starting school “on time,” and are all together again.
“Everybody has learned and adapted, and we will continue to adapt as we go along,” Kessler said. “That’s a testament to our teachers and administrators. They are very professional and do a good job for the students.”
It is tough to be in school during a pandemic, he said, but the important thing to keep in mind is the community depends on school systems. It’s for the benefit of children, so they learn, but also so parents can work, and the economy can continue to progress.
COVID-19 is going to happen, he said, and adjustments to health and safety guidelines may have to take place, but it’s important to stay focused on education so students can thrive.
It’s also important for students to be in school for their social and emotional learning, he said, and the school system has placed a great focus on making sure students have everything they need to progress.
Steve Bratcher, Ownesboro Public Schools chief academic officer, said the district is in great shape, and ready for students.
While there are still a few staff positions open, Bratcher said they are being filled in the interim, and the district is doing a lot of work with hiring. Most of the open positions were newly created this year with federal COVID-19-relief funds.
“Most of them are special education assistant positions, and other instructional assistant positions,” he said.
There are no classroom teacher positions to fill, he said.
The district has had some success with its “grow your own” teacher initiative, in which it is assisting current, classified employees in obtaining their teacher certifications, he said.
This year brings an entirely new leadership team at Owensboro High School, and a new language arts curriculum for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Teachers have been in rigorous training for that the past few days, but will be ready for students when they come to classrooms Wednesday, he said.
Also new is a renewed emphasis on the English-learning curriculum. There are new supports in place for EL students, and the district recently hired a new EL student services coordinator.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
