With both the Kentucky House and Gov. Andy Beshear announcing proposed budgets for the next biennium, area educators are excited, but thinking realistically, about some of the historic investments in education in each plan.
On Monday, the governor announced his two-year budget proposal, which includes almost $2 billion in additional funding for public education, from preschool through 12th grade. He will present this spending plan Thursday to lawmakers.
Specifically, the governor’s proposal calls for offering free preschool to all 4-year-olds and fully funding professional development. It also includes a significant increase of 12.5% in the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding per pupil for districts.
SEEK is the state’s primary K-12 funding formula, and it is set at $4,000 per pupil. Beshear’s plan calls for that to increase to $4,300 in the first year and $4,500 in the second year of the two-year budget. The House GOP budget calls for the amount to increase to $4,100 in the first year and $4,200 in the second year.
A 5% raise for school personnel, as well as restoring funding for textbooks and classroom materials, is also in Beshear’s plan.
Both budget plans call for the state to fully fund all-day kindergarten. Districts provide all-day kindergarten, but are only funded at about 50% of the cost to do so. Both plans also call for increasing funding for student transportation. The state now funds about half the cost of transportation for students, and Beshear’s plan proposes to fully fund districts’ transportation costs. The House GOP plan proposes to increase transportation funding to 70%.
School leaders all agree that while this is the early stages of the budget’s legislative process, both plans are encouraging.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said both budgets are “education friendly and education forward” and that both plans — or a compromise among both — will move K-12 education forward in terms of offering more resources for students.
“I know that in the legislative process, neither proposal will be the final version, but they are both good places to start from,” he said. “I am impressed that both the legislature and the governor see the value and are putting the value behind early education. We have needed and lobbied for full-day kindergarten for years.”
He said that is a welcome relief.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins agreed, and he said that the district has been offering full-day kindergarten services for at least two decades. He said having funding from the state for this program is “long overdue.”
“I’m very pleased that seems to be a hallmark of both budgets,” he said.
Robbins also said he knows the budget proposals are in the beginning stages of a long process and that a lot of changes are likely to occur before the final budget is adopted. However, both budgets appear to be a move forward.
“We have been dealing with flat-lined budgets for at least two bienniums now,” he said. “To see positive traction there of any kind in both of them .... it looks like there are opportunities for compromise, so we can reach some key goals and objectives.”
He and Constant both said the governor’s proposal for universal preschool is attractive because statistics strongly suggest the benefits of early education for all.
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said he is encouraged about the governor’s support for public education, but that he is also a realist. Thinking about what this added support could mean for students is exciting, but “not feasible.”
“I don’t see the revenue will be there to support (the governor’s) budget,” Southard said. “I am very cautious.”
He said it’s great to have a governor that is pro-education, and he commends Beshear for that. He also said he would be happy with either budget because both mean a step forward for public education, and whatever compromise the two entities come to still gives districts more resources and freedoms.
Muhlenberg County Schools Superintendent Robby Davis also said seeing possible added investments in public education at the state level is “very encouraging.”
“Our kids deserve it, and we all benefit when our students have added opportunities to succeed,” Davis said.
Tommy Burrough, McLean County Public Schools superintendent, said it’s hard to get hopeful when it comes to early budget proposals because they often change so much throughout the legislative process. However, he said what he has seen from both the House GOP and the governor’s plans will benefit students.
“As long as we don’t go backward and we are moving forward, that is a plus,” he said. “Anything extra we can get above and beyond what we have is a plus for the district and the kids, but it’s a waiting game at this point.”
Phone calls and emails were not immediately returned from representatives of the Hancock County Schools district.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.