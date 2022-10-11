While many schools are out of session for fall break this week, some students were still keen on learning and being hands-on with the RiverPark Center’s third installment of its Rock Camp program.
The weeklong program offers sessions for students between grades 5 through 12 to learn the ins and outs of the bass, drums and guitar taught by local musicians.
And Monday morning sounded like it was off to a promising start with bass instructor Aaron Ray leading a group through The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”
Ray, who plays music with a number of bands in Owensboro, has been part of the program since its inception and enjoys being a part of someone’s first foray into learning the craft.
“It’s really rewarding (and) I like the challenge of taking beginner (or) potential musicians and then seeing how far we can get,” he said.
Ray said the first day of camp sees the students trying out all three instruments for an hour before seeing what they are “naturally talented in” or “what they just enjoy playing” before splitting up into the respective instruments they will focus on for the rest of the week.
Cylas Donahoo, 10, was present for his third time at the camp after his grandmother saw it promoted on Facebook and likes being in the company of Ray, drum instructor Logan Howard and guitar instructor Scott Ethridge.
“I really like music and I already play three instruments,” he said. “...The first (time) I came, I really liked it and I just came back again because they’re all really nice and you get these really good instruments.”
Donahoo first focused on the guitar during his first time before finding an affinity for the drums during the last camp.
But he’s looking to expand his horizons in his continued musical career.
“My goal is to learn at least 10 instruments by the time I get out of college,” he said.
Ray said the program helps with passing on the knowledge to others while also being able to honor those who influenced him to get to where he is.
“I think it helps coming from a traditional background. I studied music in college, so I’ve been lucky to be taught by good teachers,” he said. “...I feel like I know how to start from square one pretty well; and a lot of musicians, once they get started, forget how they learned originally.”
Matt Waller, director of education of the RiverPark Center, said the program is in line with the organization’s mission statement of bringing arts to the community while emphasizing the educational aspect.
“What’s great about Rock Camp is that it isn’t just passive (where) you just sit back and watch,” Waller said. “...It’s important because it exposes kids to the arts and it’s hands-on.”
The final day of the camp will see the students split up into their own bands where they will put on a recital in front of Waller, the instructors, friends and family, which both Waller and Ray say is a great way to conclude the week.
“...Sometimes, it’s pretty amazing (that) this one person didn’t even know what to do on Monday and now they’re having a rock concert and they’re passing it,” Waller said.
“...That’s always really cool to see the parents’ reaction and the look on their face,” Ray said. “They dropped their kid off on Monday, they don’t know … how to play anything; and then by the time Friday rolls around, they’re split up into bands and rocking out to Led Zeppelin. …That’s always really cool.”
