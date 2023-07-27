THINK LIKE A LAWYER

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Staff from Daviess County and Owensboro public schools learned how to teach students better critical thinking skills Wednesday with a presentation by Colin Seale, founder and CEO of thinkLaw.

Seale’s presentation, “Thinking Like a Lawyer,” and thinkLaw stemmed from his experience going through law school while working as a classroom teacher.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

