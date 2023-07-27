Staff from Daviess County and Owensboro public schools learned how to teach students better critical thinking skills Wednesday with a presentation by Colin Seale, founder and CEO of thinkLaw.
Seale’s presentation, “Thinking Like a Lawyer,” and thinkLaw stemmed from his experience going through law school while working as a classroom teacher.
“When I started to look at how law school approached instruction, I thought to myself, ‘Imagine if we had kids that weren’t just passively learning content,’” he said. “We think kindergarteners don’t think critically, but actually, we come out of the womb as critical thinkers.”
Not only does thinkLaw offer curriculum to teachers, but there are also options for parents and families called “Raising Critical Thinkers.”
“They can use it at home to support critical thinking at the house, with the idea being that we should think about things,” Seale said.
Seale said critical thinking shouldn’t be a “luxury good.”
“In a time where we agree on very few things in education, one thing I think everyone agrees with is we have to close the critical thinking gap,” he said.
Angie Gunter, DCPS literacy instructional coach and gifted and talented coordinator, said there were a few key points that jumped out to her during Seale’s presentation.
“The idea of universal access of critical thinking where everybody has access, not just the kids in the advanced classes,” she said of an important point. “I also valued his take on investigating problems, having kids learn what questions will be asked, knowing how to ask their own questions and analyzing multiple viewpoints.”
Gunter said one of the reasons the districts invited Seale to speak was because of how he teaches to create better critical thinkers through the curriculum.
“He’s so good at how to do those things in the context of everybody’s different content areas,” Gunter said. “Colin was able to show us models of what this thinking could look like in all the different content areas and grade levels.”
In the short term, Gunter said being able to apply the thinking that Seale discussed will allow struggling students to form new ways of thinking inside the classroom.
“If we allow them to think out loud and have open-ended discussions and not always looking for one right answer but different ways, it gives them more entryways into the learning that’s required for critical thinking,” she said.
