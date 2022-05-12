Global semiconductor shortages due to the pandemic and other worldwide events continue to create global issues with the supply of microchips that are used to manufacture vehicles, something that even school systems are having to contend with.

The Owensboro Public Schools district ordered two vehicles in December 2020 that they still haven’t received. Daviess County Public Schools has a similar story, having ordered two trucks in September. They were told at that time the vehicles wouldn’t be available until the end of 2022.

John David Sandefur, OPS director of finance, said the district doesn’t usually wait this long for a vehicle to come in.

At one point this school year, Sandefur said, OPS also put out some bids for trucks that only garnered a few responses, and the price for those trucks was more than they were willing to pay. Often, dealers will quote or bid vehicles that are on their lot and meet the district’s specifications.

Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said prices for vehicles have also gone up “tremendously.”

The district awarded a bid for a 4x4 truck it is still waiting to receive at $28,600 in September 2021. In April 2022, the district awarded a bid for a similar truck for $38,565.

OPS was quoted $74,680 for the two GMX 2500 HD trucks it bid out, but even those weren’t available, Sandefur said.

“The response for delivery was ‘subject to availability,’ ” he said. “We did have another respond to the bid, but they chose not to bid because they could not guarantee delivery in a reasonable time.”

The district is waiting a bit before bidding out the vehicles again.

He said the demand for vehicles is high enough right now that dealerships are not offering competitive pricing.

“I would say that the supply chain is causing the issues,” Sandefur said.

According to an Associated Press article published last month, new vehicle sales in the country fell 12% in the first quarter compared to 2020 vehicle sales, largely due to the worldwide computer chip shortage. There has also been an increase in demand for vehicles, and they are selling almost as quickly as they arrive at lots.

Edmunds.com, a website that offers reviews of new and used vehicles and appraisals, reported that gas-powered vehicles are sitting in dealership lots for an average of about 20 days. In March 2021, it was about 62 days on average.

Kelley Blue Book, a vehicle valuation and research company, said the average price for a new vehicle increased last year by 12.1% — to over $45,000.

In January, carsdirect.com, an online automotive research portal and car-buying service, reported the average price of a new car was $47,000, an all-time record.

