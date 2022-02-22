Enrolling in the Apollo High School introduction to education class allowed Eli Dich to learn he has a passion for helping young students.
And with that class, he is definitely placing teaching in his list of options after he graduates next year.
His dad is a teacher, so the 17-year-old has always kept teaching as a possible career option. Through his introduction to education class, the AHS junior was able to observe classrooms in the district, and it was spending time in a kindergarten class that sealed the deal for him.
“I just loved helping the kids so much,” he said. “Helping them to learn, watching them get so excited when they see you just really felt awesome. It helped open my eyes to the possibility of being a teacher someday.”
Providing those opportunities as early as possible is what the intro to ed class is all about, said teacher Misty Dilback.
Dilback, who also teaches English 11, English 12 and AP language at Apollo, said her intro to ed class is her “dream class.”
Apollo began offering the class in 2020.
A large portion of the class is students spending time observing elementary, middle and high school classes throughout the district. Because of that, the pandemic disrupted the class for a year, but now it’s back on track, and more students continue to show interest, Dilback said.
There are 17 currently enrolled, which is seven more than when it was first offered. It is a dual-credit course, so students are also earning college credit through Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Dilback said students have enjoyed the class.
They are learning about what today’s teachers do, and what today’s schools are like. They also learn about the teacher certification process, and about this history of education.
“They get to figure out whether or not education is the right field of interest for them,” she said. “The most important part is observations each week. That’s when they get to get in there with kids and get to see what the interaction looks like from the teacher’s perspective.”
The intro to ed class is part of the Daviess County Public Schools district efforts to help promote the education profession to high school students interested in pursuing it as a career choice.
There is also an early childhood education pathway offered at Daviess County High School. That pathway isn’t a dual-credit option, but meant to be more of an exploratory option for students who are interested in teaching the youngest learners, said Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator.
Both opportunities are part of the district’s efforts to help contend with teacher shortages that have been taking place throughout the county, but especially locally.
Owensboro Public Schools has also been making local efforts to help build future educators out of current high school students.
As part of the $50,000 Grow Your Own grant Owensboro Public Schools received last year from the Kentucky Department of Education, the district created an education program at Owensboro High School.
The school has created a first level introduction to education course for freshmen, and is also designing second, third, and fourth level courses for sophomores, juniors, and seniors, respectively.
For students who choose to continue forward in the program, it will be creating third and fourth level courses for juniors and seniors. Those courses will be dual-credit opportunities with Kentucky Wesleyan College’s education department, said Jared Relvett, OPS spokesman.
The goal of the courses is to get students interested in teaching while still in high school, he said.
“We are still working on incentives that will get some of those kids interested in coming back and working here once they complete an education degree,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
