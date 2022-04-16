School systems within Daviess County are all reporting projected enrollment increases for the upcoming school year, some of which may be returning from being homeschooled due to the pandemic, district leaders say.
Other reasons for increases include the influx of several refugees to the area throughout the past few months, or the typical growth in student population due to students moving from one school system to another, which is not uncommon for Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools.
While virtually every school system in the region reported a decrease in student population throughout the pandemic, Owensboro Catholic Schools is one that had more students enroll.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said the school system expects that trend to continue, with about 100 more students projected to enroll by August. That will make the total count for the school system approximately 1,200 students.
Osborne said students are continuing to transfer to Owensboro Catholic Schools due to the pandemic, but there aren’t as many as when restrictions on in-person learning were more strict across the state.
He said most that opted for OCS decided to stay.
“The ones that have stayed have told us it was because they never realized what they were missing out by not being enrolled (in OCS): smaller class sizes, teachers knowing them on a more personal level, structure, discipline, and a high level of expectations,” he said.
Currently, DCPS projects having 50-student, or more, increase for the 2022-23 school year, according to Charles Broughton, DCPS director of student services.
Currently there are 10,935 DCPS students.
Broughton said he isn’t 100% sure if this will put the district back to its “pre-pandemic” enrollment numbers at this time.
“We will have a better answer to this after school starts next year, and we get the actual number of students enrolled,” he said.
The increase of students is spread evenly throughout grades, so he anticipates the number of staff or teachers not to change from this school year to the next.
One student population that has been slow to return fully is preschool. During a “normal” school year, DCPS would have about 600 preschool students enrolled, but at this time there are about 420, said Chris Westerfield, DCPS preschool coordinator.
At this time, there are about 100 more students registered for OPS for next school year, and as such plans have already been made to hire four additional teachers.
There are 5,081 students enrolled in OPS.
John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial officer, said the district tries to maintain a 24-student-to-one-teacher ratio.
He also said an additional English language teacher position has been created based on the increase in new students who are refugees within the system.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
