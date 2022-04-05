School systems receive funding and support for meal programs in a number of ways, even in the form of raw meats from the government.
Most, if not all, school districts are part of the National School Lunch Program funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which reimburses school districts for each meal served to students. Reimbursement prices are dependent on if a student received a free meal, or pays a reduced or full price for their meals.
Officials from school systems say they try to run food service programs like businesses. The programs need to pay for themselves, and then some, to provide additional funds for kitchen upgrades and other unforeseen expenses.
The USDA also provides school systems with what are referred to as processed commodities.
These items are domestic agriculture products that are American-grown and produced foods, and are typically entree, or meat items such as chicken or beef.
But school systems aren’t just given a cow or truckloads of chicken; rather, they receive the items and are allowed to contract with commercial food processors to convert the raw, bulk foods into more convenient, ready-to-use end products, according to the USDA.
Sara Harley, Daviess County Public Schools director of finance, said the USDA purchases the items from farmers for the program, and that the food is in its “natural form.”
“We receive the allocation from the USDA and tell them where we want our products sent to be processed into the foods we serve in our cafeteria,” she said.
School systems don’t receive funds, rather they receive the commodities that are valued at a certain price. For the 2020-21 school year, DCPS received commodities valued at $246,000.
Owensboro Public Schools received processed commodities valued at about $200,000, according to John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial officer.
“Commodities are considered donated items because we never receive cash, we receive products,” Sandefur said.
Connie Beth Fillman, DCPS director of food services, said there are a limited number of vendors who will process commodities, but there is a great benefit to school systems for using this method. For one, school systems can write specifications for the items they want and need, as well as the quality of item they want.
Once commodities are bid, and school systems choose a vendor, taste tests with students are then conducted, especially if it’s a vendor the school system has never used before or it’s a new product, Fillman said.
She said students love being involved in the process, and they provide feedback on the products, which does go into consideration when choosing a vendor.
“When it is time for me to award winners for the commodity bid, I always take these taste tests into consideration,” she said. “It is not always about the cheapest product. We want food that the students enjoy so that they can be full and focused for the school day.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
