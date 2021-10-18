On the first day of the current school year, there were several hundred unaccounted for students in Daviess County.
An “unaccounted for” student refers to a kid who was enrolled in the school system the previous school year, but who failed to show up on the first day of school. Educators say it’s not uncommon for many students to not begin showing up regularly for school until the third or fourth day.
Families often cite a variety of reasons for why students aren’t ready on opening day, including that they weren’t aware school had started back, that they’re in the process of moving, or that they weren’t able to be ready in time for the first day. Sometimes the district will eventually receive paperwork from families who intend to homeschool, or they will receive a transfer request from another school system a student moved into.
Students not showing up for school isn’t necessarily an uncommon situation for districts to deal with, but the pandemic definitely made the effort of tracking students down more intentional, some school officials reported.
George Powell, Owensboro Public Schools director of student services, said school systems use varying withdrawal codes when students don’t show up for the first day. Typically, they are labeled W24, which means whereabouts unknown.
OPS had 15 students labeled as W24 on the first day. Since then, they have dwindled that number down to six, and they are all high school students.
Daviess County Public Schools had 818 students whose whereabouts were unknown on the first day of school. Nine weeks into the school year, that number is down to 22. Thirteen of those students are 18 or older.
“We may never truly know where those kids are,” said Charles Broughton, DCPS director of student services.
Powell said the number of OPS students who are W24 this year isn’t atypical from a normal school year. In fact, it may be less, because there has been more of an emphasis placed on locating students since the start of the pandemic.
“I would say half of the students that are currently listed as W24 are 18 years old,” Powell said, indicating those students are eventually considered dropouts if they’re unreachable. “The other six ... we can’t reach them. We will go to their house and try all the phone numbers we have for that student.”
Broughton agreed, and said tracking down students does become a annual task.
The school system can’t do anything legally, or involve court systems, when a student fails to show up for school if that student or their family members can’t be reached, Powell said, because families have to be served court documents in person.
Amy Payne, Daviess County Middle School youth service center coordinator, said locating students can sometimes become a whole school effort. She and others will go to known addresses of students and call as many numbers as they can to try and track a student down.
“I would even talk to other children, asking if they knew where so-and-so was,” she said. “It has been a team effort finding some of these kids.”
It’s concerning when school districts don’t know the whereabouts of a student, Broughton said.
“Schools provide academics, but there are also a number of other things they provide for students,” he said. “It’s so much more deeper than just simply sitting in a math class.”
Summer Bell, OPS mental health coordinator, said schools provide stability for students and a relaxed, safe environment, with educators being trusted adults students can depend on.
All educators are still seeing the impact of school disruptions due to the pandemic, which includes losses in learning, but also some trauma for students and their families.
“Students lost those social connections, relationships with friends, family members and extracurriculars and sports,” Bell said. “We have always been aware of how important that is to them, but it’s clear now more than ever how much these kids need to be in school, in person.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
