Most schools in the region have decided to go mask optional beginning Monday, due to the rapid decrease in COVID-19 case numbers locally, across the state and throughout the country.
Hancock, McLean, and Owensboro Catholic schools joined Owensboro Public Schools with this new mask optional policy that is effective beginning this week. Daviess County and Ohio County have been mask optional since November.
Officials from Muhlenberg County Schools said they have sent out a survey to all staff to receive their input on changing the policy.
Carla Embry, the school system’s community relations specialist, said masking is “definitely a hot topic around here,” and that MCS Superintendent Robby Davis has been doing research before making the final call.
“He has also been in communications with our local health department and hospital,” Embry said. “We hope to make a decision by the end of the week so we could make it effective starting next Monday, Feb. 21, whether we will continue with requiring masks or move to optional.”
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief academic officer, also said the decision to change the mask mandate was made based on the school systems data, and after consultation with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital physicians “who represent multiple disciplines.”
Robby Asberry, Hancock County Public Schools superintendent, and Tommy Burrough, McLean County Public Schools superintendent, both said masks will still be required on buses at all times, per the federal mandate.
Owensboro Catholic students who are riders on Daviess County Public Schools buses will also be required to wear masks while on board.
“We will continue to closely monitor our school quarantine rates and other local factors,” Asberry said in a letter sent to students and families. “If any of these factors warrant a change, we will reconsider universal masking. Please know we make each decision based on what we believe is best for our students, staff, and community.”
Burrough said he made the decision to alter the mask policy after a survey was sent throughout the district indicated staff and parents/guardians were “overwhelmingly in favor” of going mask optional. He also has been talking with other leaders in surrounding counties for additional guidance.
He said that while masks won’t be required, he is still recommending that they be worn.
“I’m comfortable with the decision,” he said. “Nobody wants masks but I’m still going to monitor every day to make sure we’re in a good place for staff numbers to have school.”
Messenger-Inquirer reporter Freddie Bourne contributed to this story.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
