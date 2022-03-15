Before the recent bomb threats to area high schools that have occurred, district leaders have said behavioral issues have gotten better as this school year has progressed.
Educators have reported that when students returned to schools in August, many struggled with “how to do school.”
There were a lot of concerns with attention spans, emotional outbursts, and absenteeism. As students settle into the second semester of the year, however, a lot of those issues have been mitigated.
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said there have been an increase of violent issues and verbal “acting out” this school year.
Students and staff getting back on a set routine has helped.
“At the start of the year, we saw an uptick in behavior issues,” he said. “I truly think we have seen an adjustment now that we have had about six months of consistent school. Getting into that routine, building those interpersonal relationships again has been helpful. We have seen the number of behavior outbursts taper off.”
Educators and district leadership were cognizant that all students have been through a lot throughout the pandemic, so efforts have been placed in assisting students with their mental health needs.
The OPS mental health team has worked with students at all levels, helping them work through emotions and helping them to build relationships, Revlett said.
Charles Broughton, Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, said that while there were increased incidents of students acting out or being combative toward their peers or teachers, they weren’t what he would call “extreme.”
Aside from the event that happened at Apollo High School at the beginning of this school year, in which an altercation among students led to two being arrested and a realistic BB gun being confiscated on school property, behavioral issues haven’t been “out of the ordinary” this year, Broughton said.
“I wouldn’t call behavior a huge issue right now,” he said. “Other issues have been par for the course. We deal with kids, and kids make mistakes and make bad choices sometimes, but it hasn’t been anything too extreme.”
He attributed that to the districtwide approach to multi-tiered systems of supports for students and teachers.
Schools also have an incentive program around attendance and behavior, which has helped. Elementary schools also have behavior interventionists, which has proven to be beneficial.
In the fall semester, Broughton said, a lot of educators had to “re-teach how to do school,” which meant going over boundaries with students, making sure they understand their responsibilities, and ensuring they are held accountable when they misbehave or act out.
“It seemed to be the most in those transition years,” he said, referring to students who were in the fourth grade when the pandemic began, but now are in middle school, or similarly students who moved on from middle to high school throughout the past two years. “Behavior issues have been more prominent for those students.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
