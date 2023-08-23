The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office beefed up patrols around schools zones the past week-and-and-a-half in an effort to remind people to slow down now that schools have reopened for the year.
Between the first day of school on August 9 and last Friday, the sheriff’s office made more than 200 traffic stops in city and county school zones, mostly for people speeding. Of those 237 stops, the majority of drivers were issued warnings.
The goal, sheriff’s office officials said, was not to issue citations, but to remind people to watch their speeds now that children are back in school and are crossing streets in the mornings and afternoons. Captain Duane Harper, head of the sheriff’s office’s patrol division, said the effort appears to have been successful, judging from the declining number of stops deputies made during the enforcement blitz.
“The first day, there were 33 stops” in the morning in school zones, Harper said Monday. “By the time we ended on Friday, we were down to 11 stops.”
Deputies working overtime issued 229 warnings and eight traffic citations during the enforcement action. Sheriff Brad Youngman said some of the citations were for issues unrelated to speeding, such as driving with an expired driver license, while others were for issues that required more than a warning, such as aggressive driving in school zones.
“We tried to do as many warnings as we could, but we did issue some citations when appropriate,” Youngman said.
Harper said deputies worked overtime to cover student arrivals and departures at schools.
“We did keep everyone out for overtime during the blitz,” Harper said.
Motorists who were stopped generally were positive about the reminder effort, Youngman said.
“The deputies reported people were receptive,” he said. The office “received a lot of good feedback (through) Facebook messages and emails.”
Although the enforcement effort is over, sheriff’s deputies do regularly target school zones when they are not on other calls, Youngman said.
“That’s a priority for our patrol units, to work the school zones whenever they can,” he said. “They’ll definitely still be out there.”
Harper said similar enforcement actions in school zones are likely. “We are occasionally going to hit them again,” he said, “because people tend to forget sometimes.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
