The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office beefed up patrols around schools zones the past week-and-and-a-half in an effort to remind people to slow down now that schools have reopened for the year.

Between the first day of school on August 9 and last Friday, the sheriff’s office made more than 200 traffic stops in city and county school zones, mostly for people speeding. Of those 237 stops, the majority of drivers were issued warnings.

