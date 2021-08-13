With COVID-19 cases on the rise daily, implementing contact tracing is a daunting task for officials with the Green River District Health Department.
Clay Horton, public health director, said the department is averaging 155 positive coronavirus cases a day, with a staff of about 20 people.
“There’s just not enough time in the day to make all those calls,” he said.
Contact tracing helps health officials learn who infected residents had close contact with and who may need to be quarantined due to exposure.
Now that local schools are fully in session, school districts are being tasked with some of that burden.
The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved hiring two contact tracers for the district. Last year, the district utilized two AmeriCorps workers who helped with a bulk of that task.
Those employees have moved on, said OPS Chief Financial Officer John David Sandefur, and the need for someone to handle those duties remains.
He said the health staff within the district is trying to fill the role until dedicated positions can be put in place to perform the job.
“They’re doing a great job, it’s just that when we have all the kids here, they can’t do their job and the contacts, so these positions will help with that,” Sandefur said.
The two positions will be funded with federally allocated COVID-19-relief dollars, he said.
Horton said it also is helpful for districts to participate in contact tracing because they know more about student and staff contacts than health department and state health officials.
“We work closely with schools and exchange information on a daily and regular basis,” Horton said. “We still have disease investigators. We follow up when we can and provide those quarantine instructions.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said with OCS being a smaller district, it’s easier for its current health staff to handle contact tracing.
The school system is “comfortable” with its process, Osborne said, because it’s smaller and has a year of experience of contact tracing.
Daviess County Public Schools Health Coordinator Wendi Kozel said the district is covering contact tracing with its current staff. It has 12 full-time nurses, one for each of its middle schools and one each for Daviess County High School and Apollo High School.
The remainder of nurses cover the elementary schools, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
