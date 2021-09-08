The bill to eliminate state mask mandates in schools and daycare centers has some positive provisions that were sought by schools, particularly regarding school funding, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1, if approved by lawmakers and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear, would prohibit school districts from halting in-person learning district wide and would only allow students to be assigned to remote learning through Dec. 31, 2021. The bill also puts limits on the number of days a district could use remote learning.
Students could be on remote learning “no longer than necessary” to alleviate staff and student absences. Schools would have to have a COVD-19 operations plans and could choose to use a “test to stay” plan that will be created by the Department of Public Health if the bill becomes law.
Robbins said the bill contains measures school officials advocated for, such as allowing districts to use their average daily attendance data from the 2018-19 or 2019-20 school years instead of the 2021-22 attendance data when calculating state SEEK funding. School districts receive SEEK funding based on attendance.
“With quarantines and positive cases, our attendance is going to be disrupted” this school year, Robbins said. The bill also allows schools to rehire retired teachers on an emergency basis faster, which school officials wanted.
The prohibition against district-wide closings isn’t a concern, Robbins said.
“We’re large enough to where we tend to see, even with the flu virus, that it hits schools in waves,” said Robbins, who noted that coronavirus operates similarly.
When the district was forced to shut down last year, it was due to having staff members out on quarantine, Robbins said.
“Our experience is the vaccine is holding down staff absences we saw in the pre-vaccination period,” Robbins said.
The “test to stay” model would be available to school districts, but districts would not be required to use it. The “test to stay” plan would be required to include guidance for districts on alternatives to quarantine and for on-site COVID testing for students who aren’t displaying COVID symptoms.
Jared Revelett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said city school officials have questions about how COVID tests under the “test to stay” plan would be managed.
“In theory it sounds good, but there are a couple of issues,” he said. “One issue is who is going to staff that? We can’t have nurses (performing) all that testing.”
There is also the question of how school districts would get testing supplies, Revlett said.
Also, Revelett said it’s unclear if schools would have the authority to administer COVID tests to students.
“It’s considered an invasive procedure, and parents have to be present for that to take place,” he said. “I don’t know what the workaround is,” such as whether parents could give consent to testing in advance.
If a student came in close contact with COVID outside of a school activity, a student couldn’t attend schools through a “test to stay” plan, Revlett said. “You’re still having the student be out 7-10 days,” he said.
Robbins said other districts across the state have started using “test to stay” plans on their own, but he has “some questions about how it would work for us.”
While the bill removes the state’s mask mandate, the Daviess County Public Schools, OPS and the Owensboro Catholic Schools districts implemented mask policies on their own. Those policies aren’t affected by the bill.
“The masks can keep kids in schools, as long as they are three feet apart,” Revlett said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
