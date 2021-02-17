Most schools in the area already have plans for virtual instruction to take place on Wednesdays, but the winter weather that hit the region on Tuesday night sealed that deal.

Owensboro and Daviess County schools previously announced that when student in-person instruction is interrupted, students would resume virtual learning for that day, however Daviess County Public Schools announced it would have a traditional snow day on Wednesday, which also means no curbside meal service or delivery will take place.

The make-up day is set for May 25, district officials said, and if in-person learning cannot resume the rest of the week, students will return to NTI/remote learning on the AB schedule.

Owensboro Public Schools will continue its plan for virtual learning Wednesday, with meals being provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owensboro High School, as well as from 11 a.m. to noon at Lincolnshire Apartments/Pennbrooke Avenue, Goose Egg Park/Cadillac Motel, Rolling Heights/Wing Avenue, and Green Tree Apartments/Germantown.

Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Academic Officer Keith Osborne said that students will be operating under non-traditional instruction, during school closings due to weather.

He said the school system is calling its own snow days and other days off this year as they present themselves, and that when students aren’t able to be in person they will be remote learning, which will be the case for Wednesday.

Hancock County Schools will have a virtual instruction day Wednesday. District officials said teachers will notify their students if alternative arrangements need to be made for those students with connectivity issues.

McLean County and Muhlenberg County schools, St. Mary of the Woods, and Trinity High School will also have a virtual school day Wednesday.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said the district has been operating under traditional snow days, meaning when school is called, students will have to make up those days at the end of the school year.

His thinking, he said, is students would learn better in person at the end of the school year instead of through virtual instruction on days school has to be out due to weather.

However, he may have to change his planning, he said, because the district has been missing a lot of days so far this spring semester.

“We have missed five days of school so far,” he said. Right now, we are at May 26th as our last day of school, and we are having to seriously consider whether we want students to be going to school in June.”

If and when the district ultimately decides to instead initiate NTI during school closures, officials will send out a one-call, text, and communicate information through its social media pages.

Until then, Southard said, Ohio County Schools will have traditional school closures in the event of inclement weather, including on Wednesday.

