While the start of school looks different this year for area students, districts are forging ahead on plans for the fall, including how to handle meal service.
Since mid-March, when schools closed to in-person learning by order of the governor, Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools provided meals to students at no cost at specific feeding sites set up by school districts.
That meal service enabled districts to get a jump-start on their respective Summer Feeding Programs, which provide free meals through USDA grants to anyone under the age of 18 throughout the summer months. The USDA grants end when schools start up again, which means it’s time for districts to unroll their plans for feeding students while they are in the midst of virtual learning.
The OPS Summer Feeding Program ends on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at which points families will be given extra meals to get them through the end of this week and the weekend until the first day of school on Monday.
OPS is a school district that qualifies for the community eligibility provision, or CEP, that provides all meals at no cost to students at any given time in the school year. Schools qualify for CEP when a certain percentage of students already qualify for free or reduced meals.
Once school starts, districts switch from their Summer Feeding Programs to the National School Lunch Program, which is how meals are typically provided during the school year. What this means for families is they will be obtaining meals for their students differently, according to area school officials.
For OPS, that means meals will be provided Monday through Friday in a drive-thru style. They will be available to any OPS enrolled student, except those students at Seven Hills Head Start.
Meals are to be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and students will be picking up one hot lunch, and one breakfast.
“All students can go to any OPS location regardless of where they are enrolled,” OPS spokesman Jared Revlett said. “Except for Emerson Academy and the preschools. We won’t be serving meals at those schools, but meals are available for students enrolled at those schools elsewhere.”
That means if a student attends Owensboro Middle School, but lives close to Cravens Elementary School, for example, they may pick up their meals at Cravens, Revlett said.
Meals all must be pre-ordered by families by filling out a form online every day. The form is available on the owensboro.kyschools.us website.
Only one form has to be filled out per family, and to fill out the form families need to provide their email address, parent or guardian name, at what school they wish to pick up the meal, and the day they want to pick up the meal. Also, the number of meals needed, students’ first and last names, and each student’s six-digit lunch number.
If families need help locating the lunch number they can call their child’s school.
The DCPS Summer Feeding Program ends on Tuesday, the day before its students start this school year.
DCPS is not a CEP district, but all of its elementary schools and Burns Middle School are eligible for breakfasts free of charge. All other breakfasts and lunches are to be paid for through students’ lunch accounts in the same process used when students eat in school cafeterias, according Lisa Sims, DCPS director of school nutrition.
DCPS meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at all DCPS schools. They will only be available for students enrolled in DCPS, and two breakfasts and two lunches will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Families don’t have to pick up meals at their students’ specific schools and may pick up as many meals as they need for their enrolled students in their households.
These meals will also be provided curbside until students return to in-person classes, and will continue for students who are enrolled in the Virtual Academy, according to Sims.
“DCPS and the state of Kentucky are asking the USDA to extend our Summer Feeding Program into the 2020-21 school year,” Sims said in a letter sent to families. “If that extension is approved, we will be able to serve all meals to all students at no cost. We will keep you informed about the status of this request.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
