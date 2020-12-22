Although virtual learning during the pandemic has created a different environment for students and staff, Kelly May, Audubon Elementary School Family Resource Center coordinator, is not allowing any challenges caused by COVID-19 to interfere with the partnership the schools share with the Goodfellows Club.

May said it is just a matter communicating with families that the Goodfellows Club and the resource center are still available to assist with needs.

“In some ways it’s still the same, and in other ways, very, very different,” she said. “Parents are doing all they can to make sure that their children are doing what they need to do in their classrooms and parents are still working … so (we’re) just trying to make communication just as easy as possible.”

May said teachers are also great with notifying the family resource centers when they have concerns.

She said Goodfellows Club also still helps the c enter meet those needs by providing clothing and other assistance.

“Goodfellows is … such a gem that we have in this community,” she said. “What a blessing; what a resource.”

Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhXQ?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.

Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 22

Previously reported … $107,146.01

In loving memory of Jan Mulligan and

Rick Kamuf, who gave themselves to

the world by Carl Mulligan and Kathryn

Roberts … $2,500

In memory of Ernie and Martine Davis . . . $1,000

In memory of Troy and Lucille Vowels … $1,000

For the Western Kentucky Botanical

Garden Soup Day in memory of Faye,

David, and Jack Moffitt, Jim and

Barry Moffitt, Bob and Mary Ann

Kendall, Judy and Jim Poteat, and

Angie Johnson … $300

Remembering the Messiah by the

Owensboro Choral Society … $205

West Louisville Elementary … $200

First Presbyterian Church … $200

In memory of our parents, Gene and

Helen Davis, and Dr. and Mrs. Charles

O’Neal by Jean Iles and Steve … $200

In memory of Sarah King … $103.93

In memory of Frank Rubel by his wife,

Jacquie Miles … $100

In loving memory of Dennis

Mattingly by the Ackerman family … $100

In memory of my caring, hard

working husband of 61 years,

Darrell W. Moseley … $100

Bill and Karen Young … $100

In memory of Barry Clark by his wife,

Bonnie … $100

Ron and Jeana Bamberger … $100

In memory of Bud and Mary

Robinson, Kermit and Lois Robinson,

and Rita Robinson … $100

In honor of George Collignon … $100

Merry Christmas to Mom (Gram) and

Dad (Grampa) by Jeremy, Lauren,

Shannon, Katelyn, and Aiden … $100

In memory of Haywood and Katie

Mae Norris, and William Mitchell

Epison … $75

In memory of deceased members of

the Craycroft and Meister families

by Rose and John … $50

In honor of Isabelle and Sofia … $50

In memory of Ed and Pauline Roberts … $50

Anonymous … $50

In memory of Dr. Bill Chandler … $50

In memory of Justin Adcock who left

us much too early in life, by the

LeCates family … $25

In memory of my parents, Mr. and

Mrs. James O. Beane, and my son,

J.W. Robertson by Linda L. Jones … $20

Total as of December 22, 2020 … $114,124.94

Correction: A listing in the Dec. 21 Roll Call should have read; In memory of Eric Dean Emmerson by David and Mary Ruth Emmerson … $51.96

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

