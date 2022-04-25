Keith Sanders has always enjoyed learning new things, particularly when he was being taught by someone with real-world experience in the subject they were teaching.

Sanders, of Owensboro, is also the executive director of the Hager Educational Foundation. He knows the importance of fostering education from a young age and being a lifelong learner.

Throughout the years, Sanders has audited multiple classes at Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University, particularly those taught by Morton Holbrook, who worked for many years as a U.S. diplomat in China. Sanders has audited Holbrook’s courses on China, American Foreign Policy, International Law and more.

Auditing a course means a student may enroll in the course for no credit. Typically, audited courses are offered at a discounted rate. But for individuals over age 65, they are free.

Allowing individuals to audit courses, especially at no cost, is a terrific way to open up college resources to the community, Sanders said.

It is also one way colleges can offer community educational opportunities at discounted rates for those interested.

“Adults have an opportunity to learn, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to keep you engaged, which is a good thing as we age,” Sanders said.

James Cousins, KWC vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college, said students who audit, especially those who are older members of the community, bring a great value to the school’s campus and the coursework.

Those students set a tone for the rest of the class, so younger students benefit from their lived experiences and years or professional work and living, he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to elevate the overall classroom environment,” he said.

Western Kentucky University also offers a variety of learning opportunities for all ages, including those for hobbies like writing, photography and languages. There are offerings of health and wellness courses, programs to help individuals learn how to code, and courses to further people in their career fields, like one for accountants.

The Ohio County Economic Development Alliance offers technology training for online teleworking jobs for individuals interested in furthering their skill set for specific job markets. In the past, the group has also offered coding classes, all of which take place at its business center in Hartford, called The Hub.

Other public organizations offer similar programs, some more geared toward hobbies. For example, many regional libraries offer genealogy workshops, computing classes, courses that help prepare for the GED, basic academic workplace skills and book clubs.

According to the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan organization providing information on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends in the U.S. and world, 73% of adults consider themselves lifelong learners. At least 74% consider themselves “personal learning,” or individuals who actively participate in activities that further their knowledge, like reading, taking a course or attending educational meetings.

Many organizations offer community education courses, though a lot of them have dwindled throughout the years, due to technological advances.

A recent Pew Research Center study indicates that anywhere from 55-75% of adult learners say they are more likely to learn something or receive professional training on the internet.

Bernie Hale, Owensboro Community & Technical College director of communications and marketing, said the internet, retail “how-to” workshops and YouTube have changed the face of community education.

Workforce Solutions, the branch of OCTC that designs services and training opportunities to increase economic development in the region, sent out a survey several years ago, and community members indicated “a significant shift in interest due to heavy work, life and family demands and their schedules,” Hale said.

The college offers art courses for the community often and plans to create classes on painting, printmaking and collages in June.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315