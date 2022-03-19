The Seamless Summer Option federal meal program that schools have been operating under to feed students at no cost throughout the pandemic is slated to end June 30.
And with that date looming, area school districts are grappling with planning for the future while they are still struggling with issues brought on by the virus.
Under the Seamless Summer Option, all students receive meals at no cost. Schools districts also receive a higher reimbursement for meals served, which has helped them contend with cost increases and other concerns, like staff shortages.
Last week, Congress approved an appropriations bill that didn’t include the nutrition waivers that enabled many school districts across the nation to provide meals for students throughout the pandemic.
In a release, Beth Wallace, School Nutrition Association president, said the loss of these waivers “will devastate school meal programs,” and will impact millions of students and their families who depend on the meals they provide.
“We all want to put the pandemic behind us, but what school meal programs face is nowhere close to normal,” Wallace said. “We desperately need these waivers to manage unyielding supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, cover rapidly escalating costs and remain viable to support our communities.”
She said Congress’ failure to act “will undoubtedly cause students to go hungry and leave school meal programs in financial peril.”
In a November survey about supply issues, 97% of meal service programs across the nation said they have challenges with increasing costs, and 95% reported staff shortages, the SNA reported.
In a “typical” year, school systems provide meals through the National School Lunch Program. Districts are reimbursed for all meals served to students, but reimbursements vary depending on the meal and the student.
For example, districts are compensated more per meal for students who receive free or reduced meals. That compensation is even less for students who pay full price, and compensation rates vary from year-to-year.
Some school districts qualify for the federal program Community Eligibility Provision. Through CEP districts are able to provide all meals free for students if a certain percentage of the school’s population already qualifies for free and reduced meals.
Owensboro Public Schools, Ohio County Schools, and Muhlenberg County Schools are all CEP districts, which means that if the Seamless Summer Option ends, students and their families won’t notice much of a change.
Daviess County Public Schools, Hancock County Public Schools, McLean County Public Schools, and Owensboro Catholic Schools are not CEP-eligible districts.
Typically, school districts try to operate their food service programs like businesses, said John David Sandefur, OPS chief financial officer.
Districts want their food service programs to pay for themselves, and then some, he said.
The OPS food service budget ranges from $4-4.5 million each year.
“The goal is to break even, or make a little money because the food service fund is an enterprise fund,” Sandefur said. “We want them to make a little money so they can pay for equipment upgrades and things like that.”
The DCPS food service program budget for the 2021-22 school year is $8.7 million, and it is self-sustaining, said Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance.
She said the district will be reviewing the budget for next school year since the reimbursement rates will drop under the National School Lunch Program.
Kaitlyn Blankendaal, OPS food service director, said the food waivers have also provided opportunities for schools to serve students when they aren’t present, or to serve meals even if school had to be closed due to an unforeseen circumstance, like weather.
In the past, a student would have to be on site to receive a meal.
That student would also have to eat that meal on site. With the waivers, a caregiver could pick up a meal from school for a sick or quarantined student at home, Blankendaal said.
“That has been very helpful these last few school years when students were out a lot for quarantines,” she said.
Connie Beth Fillman, DCPS director of food service, said district families will definitely notice a difference if the Seamless Summer Option ends because they will have to go back to paying for meals if they don’t qualify for free and reduced meals.
“We will be losing the benefits from the Seamless Summer Option that have helped people for two years,” she said. “They haven’t had to worry about meals for their students, and that will change if the program expires.”
While there are a lot of things up in the air for food service, both Blankendaal and Fillman say they are at this time planning to operate the National School Lunch Program next school year until they hear otherwise.
Fillman said previously not all DCPS schools qualified for the CEP, but she is working on an application for the program.
“I think if we were ever going to qualify, it would be now more than ever,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
