Both the city and county school districts are preparing for the COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands worldwide and caused 22 deaths in the U.S., much like they would prepare for the flu: by educating students and families on proper hygiene and keeping facilities clean and disinfected.
Representatives for school districts across Kentucky have been in contact, according to Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, to ensure they are all on the same page. Harrison County Schools are closed through this week after there were two confirmed cases there. Jefferson County and Fayette County schools, the other two places in which cases of the virus have been confirmed, are keeping a close eye on numbers but keeping schools in session.
According to Education Week, a national independent organization that reports on K-12 education news, analysis and opinion, 373 schools have closed across the U.S., including Harrison County Schools, as well as a private Christian school in Lexington.
Revlett said the school district sent out information regarding the virus two weeks ago and so far they have only had one parent call with questions. He said the district is prepared to deal with outbreaks of illness such as the flu and the coronavirus will have the same responses and procedures.
“We have been in constant contact with the Green River District Health Department,” he said. “They basically said the same thing. Treat it like you would the flu. That’s something we deal with on a yearly basis.”
He said procedures include sanitizing all surfaces at schools and encouraging students and families to wash their hands. They also have sent out additional literature about proper handwashing techniques. If students are ill, the district encourages families to keep them home and get them tested if they fear they have been in contact with someone with the virus.
State officials, and local school districts, are advising parents to stay calm because the coronavirus isn’t impacting school-age children at this time, unless under specific circumstances such as when they are already immune-compromised or prone to illnesses.
A recommendation to close the school district would likely come from the health department, Revlett said.
In the event of a district closure, students would miss lessons. Some districts across the state have lesson plans students can complete outside of school. OPS, however, includes a percentage of students who do not have access to the internet at home and therefore could not complete lesson plans in that way, Revlett said.
“We are exploring some options to make sure students get instruction while off school,” he said, but there are no plans to announce anything at this time.
He said there is also the added worry that students who come from food-insecure homes would be missing meals if schools close.
“What are we going to do for these kids? Are we going to open up for people to come and get food? There are a lot of conversations that still need to be had,” Revlett said.
In an emailed message sent to families, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said district officials understand the community is concerned, especially parents.
“However, it is reassuring to remember that school-age children are not as vulnerable to COVID-19 as older adults or those with compromised immune systems,” Robbins wrote.
Robbins said it is important to remain calm and to work together to ensure the health and well-being of children, families, schools and the community. He also reiterated the things the district is doing to protect children, including an increased emphasis on personal hygiene: washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available; covering coughs and sneezes with a disposable tissue, or cough/sneeze into your elbow; and staying home when sick.
Additionally, DCPS has implemented extra precautions, like sanitizing shared surfaces in school buildings and school buses.
He recommended families talk to children about the importance of good hygiene, especially hand-washing, and said families can help by donating hand sanitizer and tissues to classrooms.
“DCPS remains in close communication with local, state and national health agencies,” Robbins wrote. “We will continue to follow their guidance, as well as that of the Kentucky Department of Education, and we will continue to keep you informed as this situation evolves. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we work together on behalf of our students — your children.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday in a press conference addressing the virus that the way Kentuckians will get through this is how we get through everything in the commonwealth: by being good neighbors and looking out for one another.
He made an executive order to remove impediments to getting tested for the coronavirus, including waiving copays and deductibles.
He referred Kentuckians to commonwealth’s coronavirus website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for more information. He reiterated that those at risk are individuals who have been in contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 infection, and those who have traveled in the past 14 days in countries with ongoing community spread of the virus.
“We believe that this is community spreading, spreading from person-to-person,” Beshear said. “That has been expected. We are ready for it. It means that important hygiene we have been talking about is so critical.”
He said it’s important to wash your hands well, multiple times a day, and to stay home if you are sick. Make sure there are options for individuals who are sick, like working from home, or using sick leave when possible. Sick kids also should not go to school.
“Let’s just make sure we make the right and the smart decisions,” Beshear said.
Kentucky has also set up a hotline for questions or concerns: 1-800-722-5725.
