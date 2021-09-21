The Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic school systems are moving forward with plans and protocols for their newly-released test-to-stay programs.
Last week the school systems announced they will partner to utilize the services of a northern Kentucky company — Ethos Laboratories — to handle the test-to-stay program for students.
State lawmakers recently approved millions of dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief, with a stated priority that some of the money be available for test-to-stay COVID testing at schools. Test-to-stay would allow students who are not showing COVID symptoms to remain in school after a possible exposure by taking a COVID test.
Officials from each school district said in a joint video released Monday morning that they’re hopeful testing can begin as early as when students return from fall break on Oct. 11. Each school system is also communicating internally with parents of students, as well as staff, about how to sign up for the service.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said an account must be set up to provide consent for students to be tested, but that students can be unenrolled from the program at any time.
All three school systems are directing families to the website www.ethosbacktoschool.com in order to sign up.
“Testing locations will be available at all school sites and will be administered by Ethos Labs,” Constant said. “We are grateful that Ethos will be able to make these accommodations for our families to make this process as smooth as possible.”
David Kessler, superintendent for Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, said test-to-stay allows students to stay in school and not quarantine “by participating in an FDA-approved rapid antigen testing program if they are identified as a close contact of a (COVID-19) positive case.”
This is a no-cost option for students and staff, he said, and will allow more students to remain in school and reduce the number of quarantines.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said there are numerous districts across the state implementing similar programs, with many also using Ethos Labs.
Robbins also said if a student or staff member tests positive with the rapid test at school, they will be given a PCR test — or polymerase chain reaction test — to take home.
“The results (from that) test will be back in less than 24 hours,” Robbins said.
The superintendents encouraged families and staff to visit their school district’s website for full details about the pandemic mitigation strategies and the test-to-stay program. They also encouraged those who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so and said that Ethos Labs will also be providing vaccination clinics throughout the remainder of the school year.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
