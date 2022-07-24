Nancy Hayes, a 66-year-old Daviess County resident, is raising four grandchildren — a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and twin 3-year-olds. Prior to the four she is raising now, she raised two other grandchildren who are now adults.
This is not an uncommon living situation for many Daviess County families, though.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of grandparents serving as primary caregivers each year, and it does not appear to show a foreseeable decrease,” Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said.
Hayes said it has been tough to raise her grandchildren with the lack of financial help from the government.
“The government is not helping grandparents,” she said. “We are strong in numbers. A social worker told me to put the children into foster care and raise them that way so there would be more assistance, but that’s unacceptable for me. I don’t understand why I would put them back into the foster care system.”
Her grandchildren were removed from their biological parents for “various reasons,” Hayes said.
“One of them was removed because of abuse and neglect, one of their mothers died from a drug overdose, and the twins were removed because of neglect,” she said.
Hayes said the cost of most things has risen over the years, making it harder to raise her grandchildren.
“The cost of living is outrageous, the cost of food is outrageous,” she said. “Prices are rising, people are still getting COVID-19. It’s hard to support a family today.”
While the assistance from the federal government seems to be nonexistent, Hayes said there are local outlets the family has utilized.
“There is a support group for grandparents who are raising grandchildren,” she said. “Churches have also begun to offer assistance when they can, even if it’s just a break for an hour.”
Amanda Hirtz, youth service coordinator at Owensboro Innovation Middle School, hosts the Caregiver Support Group of Owensboro-Daviess County and said there are an average of 20 to 30 grandparents that attend the meetings.
The support group is a partnership with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) and Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC). The group celebrated its 20th anniversary in April.
“The kids go to the group as well, and childcare is provided,” Hirtz said. “Hopefully it helps them realize they’re not alone in their situations in being raised by someone who isn’t their parent.”
Hirtz said the group discussion topics are ones that the grandparents want more information on, such as social media, mental health and resources within the community.
Mental health issues and substance abuse are two of the main reasons a child may be placed with a relative, according to Hirtz.
“The parent may still be in active treatment or there might be a permanent custody agreement,” she said.
From July 2019 to June 2020, 53 students within Daviess County were placed in permanent custody of a family member. In Owensboro Public Schools, there were 190 students as of August 2021 that were being raised by grandparents.
DCPS was unable to provide a number on how many students enrolled in the district are being raised by grandparents.
For more information on the Caregiver Support Group of Owensboro-Daviess County, call 270-686-1159.
