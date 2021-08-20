Something positive born from the pandemic was more accessibility to meals for students during the summer, school officials report.
Both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools systems served more meals this past summer than they have in past years, with Owensboro schools almost tripling their meal count.
Kaitlyn Blankendaal, Owensboro Public Schools nutrition director, said from May 19 to Aug. 10 the district served a total of 121,946 meals. In 2020 it served more than 100,000 meals, but in a “normal” year the district typically serves anywhere from 50,000-60,000 meals.
Daviess County Public Schools Director of Food Services Connie Beth Fillman also reported the district serving more meals. This past summer DCPS served 96,655 meals. In the summer of 2019, before COVID-19 swept across the world, the school system served 84,350.
Blankendaal attributed this rise in meal service to several things, but especially because the USDA, which funds the summer food service programs for school systems, granted waivers to districts. The waivers allowed the districts to change the way they serve meals and allowed families more access.
Typically the summer meals are intended to be served to kids 18 years and younger at the site of meal distribution. Kids typically also have to be present to receive a meal. However, to mitigate large crowds and to not encourage large congregations of people, the USDA allowed parents or guardians to pick up meals and then take them home for kids to eat.
“That was huge because parents could run over and pick up food for their kids, like say on their lunch break,” Blankendaal said. “It cut out a huge step.”
Another waiver granted was one that allows school systems to hand out multiple meals at one time. That way families could pick up a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day, Fillman said.
Districts were also able to provide families with extra meals for weekends and holiday breaks.
“We were able to accommodate and feed a lot of kids through this,” she said.
Other waivers the USDA granted during the pandemic include a Seamless Summer Option, which allowed qualifying school systems to serve meals at no cost throughout the school year.
According to the USDA, this waiver “is expected to support access to nutritious meals while minimizing potential exposure” to COVID-19. Among reasons why it’s a benefit, the agency lists the elimination of cash payments at meal sites and speeding up the process, thus reducing contact and potential risk and exposure to the coronavirus.
DCPS, Hancock County Schools and McLean County Public Schools qualified for the Seamless Summer Option. OPS, Muhlenberg and Ohio County schools already qualified for no-cost meals for all students through another USDA program.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
