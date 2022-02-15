The new U.S. Department of Agriculture school lunch standards that were announced recently are all important, area school food directors say, but right now schools are still contending with supply chain issues which take precedence.
The new school lunch standards are for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, and specifically regard milk, whole grains, and sodium. Much of the rules within these new guidelines began a few years ago, but were put on hold due to the pandemic.
Under the new standards, schools must offer only low-fat flavored milk and must ensure that at least 80% of the weekly grains in school lunch and breakfast menus are whole grain-rich. Schools are also asked to meet the Sodium Target 1 guideline which was defined in 2012, and which implements a weekly cap on sodium based on grade level.
Throughout the pandemic, school meal restrictions were eased, but the USDA is providing these guidelines in advance of when they will need to officially be online, by 2024. Schools are also being provided transitional years to help with implementation.
At this time, however, the pandemic is still causing disruptions for school systems, specifically dealing with the supply chain issues. School nutrition programs have been given waivers to help them remain compliant with the standards.
For example, Owensboro Public Schools Food Service Director Kaitlyn Blankendaal said this year the district was slated to begin only offering 1% or non-fat flavored milks, but their milk vendor stopped creating 1% and non-fat milks.
“Our vendor said they weren’t even making non-fat milks at this time because they couldn’t,” she said. “They don’t have enough staff to offer what they did before.”
Connie Beth Fillman, Daviess County Public Schools food service director, said these standards aren’t new, but simply a reminder to school systems to get back on track as they are able to.
She is happy the USDA is providing school systems and vendors with plenty of time to plan ahead and transition to the guidelines.
“They have to give vendors a chance to make the product and us a chance to find vendors to purchase items from,” she said.
The Kentucky Department of Education has been in contact with school systems, indicating more information about these standards and what’s next for school systems is on the horizon.
At this time, the guidelines are meant to act as an eventual transition from pandemic options to more nutritious meals, Blankendaal said.
Not that the meals they are offering aren’t nutritious, she clarified, but some of them may not fall within the strict guidelines simply because those options are not available due to shortages.
What’s in the forefront of all food service directors minds right now is what meal program will be offered next school year. They are all in the process of planning for the upcoming school year, but they haven’t heard any news from state or national representatives regarding the USDA options.
At this time, all schools are able to offer meals at no cost to students through the Seamless Summer Option waiver districts were provided because of the pandemic.
School officials report they are making more school meals than ever before, and have more participation than ever before. They all can see the benefit of no-cost meals for all students, and are communicating that with their legislative representatives.
“All of us are hoping that they continue (the Seamless Summer Option),” Fillman said.
Both Fillman and Blankendaal said the new standards are all in the name of providing the healthiest meal options for students. That is always a goal, but it’s also important to them to provide food that students enjoy and want to eat.
“We want our students to be well-fed so they can learn their best,” Fillman said.
Blanekdaal agreed, and said the number one goal is always “feed the kids, and that’s what we will continue to do no matter what.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.