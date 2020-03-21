Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday during an afternoon briefing that he’s requested all school districts to extend closures two additional weeks.
Schools ended classroom teaching in favor of non-traditional instruction on March 13. The plan initially was to be closed until April 3.
“We have asked our superintendents to cease their in-person classes until at least April 20,” Beshear said. “… Again, it’s necessary and we believe it’s better to you — parents and others — to know ahead of time that we’re going to need to extend this.”
Both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools confirmed that they will remain closed through that time period.
In a written statement from DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, he said, “I understand that this decision affects not only our students, but their families as well. It is still our hope, and the hope of school districts across Kentucky, to return to school so that students can have the proper end to the school year they deserve. We know this time has been tough for everyone involved, but we are all in this together, and we will get through it.”
Both school systems also said they will continue the feeding programs through the closure extension period.
“The governor has said that’s the one program that he does not want to see ending,” said Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman.
The public school systems in Ohio, Muhlenberg, Hancock and McLean counties will also remain shut down through April 20.
Along with the school system closures, the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court have declared a state of emergency.
In the wake of five new COVID-19 cases being identified in Daviess County, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson felt it was time to make the order, Mattingly said.
“There will be no differences between today or tomorrow,” he said. “This allows me to work at a quicker pace to fulfill the responsibilities toward the public that I have been tasked with. All services will continue to operate; all that is different is we have temporarily modified personnel procedures. I want to emphasize that we were expecting this and that the public should not be alarmed. This simply allows us to do things in an expedited way. This by no means signifies that people are quarantined at home. If a greater need arises, then I will not hesitate to do what is within my power to protect the health of our community.”
