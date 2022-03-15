Thousands of local students will showcase their art over the next few weeks, beginning with the Daviess County Public Schools Wonderful World of Art showcase that kicks off Tuesday, March 15, at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second Street.
Visual and performing arts will be presented in the three-day event that will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday. More than 500 pieces of artwork will be on display throughout the museum, and more than 450 students will present vocal and instrumental performances, as well as theater programs, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“This is a great opportunity to witness the growth of our students as they progress throughout programs and celebrate the wealth of creativity and artistry happening across our DCPS arts programs,” said Karen Alward, DCPS fine and performing arts coordinator.
The schedule of performances kick off Tuesday at 4 p.m. Apollo High School choral ensembles; 4 p.m. Burns Middle School sixth-grade band; 5 p.m. AHS Bluehouse Players; 5 p.m. Meadow Lands Elementary School Kinder Kazoos; 5:30 p.m. Daviess County Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade choirs; 5:30 p.m. Deer Park Elementary School to present excerpts from “The Day the Crayons Quit;” 6 p.m. College View Middle School choir; 6 p.m. AHS chamber winds.
The schedule of performances begin Wednesday with the Daviess County High School and CVMS speech teams presenting from 4 to 5 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Tamarack Elementary School Singing Stars; 5 p.m. Audubon Elementary School presents “Celebrate America;” 5:30 p.m. Annalee Yager; 6 p.m. CVMS eighth-grade orchestra.
The schedule of performances for Thursday begin at 4:30 p.m. with the TES honor choir; 5 p.m. Highland Singers; 5:30 p.m. Country Heights Elementary School choir; 6:15 p.m. DCHS chamber choir; 6:30 p.m. Hannah Boehman and JD Griggs; 6:40 p.m. Dakota Thompson; 6:45 p.m. Excerpts from “Guys and Dolls;” 7 p.m. Emily Bise; and 7:10 p.m. Ella Henry and Brett Vance.
A complete schedule of performances is posted at https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/artsshowcase2022#sthash.jyxOAR4A.dpbs.
Owensboro Public Schools will present its fine arts festival, themed “Celebration,” March 21-April 1. More than 3,000 students will participate in the event at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess Street.
The festival includes a visual art display of more than 700 students’ work in the RPC lobby, which will remain throughout the duration of the event.
March 21 will be band night, and include 600 performers from elementary through high school; March 22 is choir night, and includes two shows: 6 p.m. elementary students and 7:30 p.m. middle and high school students.
Other scheduled performances include: Orchestra night, 7 p.m. March 23; theater night, 7 p.m. March 29; and dance night, 6 p.m. March 30.
The district-wide PRISM variety show event will take place April 1, and several performances will take place throughout that day exclusively for OPS students. More than 2,800 students are scheduled to perform from second through eight grade.
Tom Stites, OPS fine arts coordinator, said this year’s theme is a celebration of many things. Namely, having students, their families, and the community back together to enjoy art in person again. It also is a celebration of the many cultures that make up OPS.
Stites said it’s especially important to appreciate the arts after the past two years, and that everyone should remember all of the things individuals relied upon throughout the pandemic. From listening to music, reading literature, or watching performances, the arts played an important role in maintaining healthy lifestyles over the last few years.
“We need to appreciate what the arts bring to us during times of stress,” he said. “Now is a chance to enjoy it all together as a community.”
For more information about the OPS festival, visit www.owensboro.kyschools.us.
Both arts festivals are free and open to the public.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
