Owensboro and Daviess County school officials say they will work with the state to comply with a coming law that requires all schools or school campuses to have a full-time school resource officer on site.

House Bill 63 will go into effect July 1.

The law is an amendment to the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which passed in 2019. That bill said schools were required to have one school resource officer per campus, as funds became available.

The amended law removes the language about adding officers when funding is available. It says school districts shall assign one SRO to each school campus with one or more school buildings by Aug. 1.

If a school district can’t meet the requirement, due to insufficient funds or a lack of qualified personnel to fill the positions, the law allows a district to meet the requirement over time, if they have submitted a plan to the state’s school safety marshal, outlining how the district intends to meet the goal.

Matt Robbins, superintendent of Daviess County Public Schools, said Friday that the district’s police department includes five officers. Those officers are based at the high schools and middle schools, with the middle school officers each also responsible for several elementary schools.

Robbins said the district is interested in adding more officers, particularly for the elementary schools, but said the state would have to provide funding.

“This is a huge priority for the General Assembly,” Robbins said of the new law. “I know providing the funding would be a huge priority as well.

“We think the right size would be to have two additional officers in the Daviess County system, and I would really be interested in those officers being D.A.R.E. officers” that would work in the elementary schools. D.A.R.E. is an anti-drug program.

Having two additional special law enforcement officers who could also teach D.A.R.E. would be valuable to the district, Robbins said. But the issue is, “where is the money going to come from?” he said.

Robbins said the district gave 3% raises to staff members “with every penny we had.” While the idea of adding officers to schools is “a noble, high-reaching goal,” he said the legislature would have to back it up with an appropriation.

“If (they) want it, they have to pay for it,” he said.

Robbins said the district would send a report to the state, explaining why the requirement can’t be met now.

Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said the district would also be in contact with the state school safety marshal, as is required by districts that can’t meet the mandate.

“We are going to have to work with him to see what our options are,” Revlett said.

OPS has two school resource officers who come from the Owensboro Police Department. OPD has a resource officer at the high school and on the middle school campus. The school district pays part of the resource officers’ salaries.

“Obviously, we have a long relationship with the Owensboro Police Department, and they have been phenomenal in providing SROs, but their staffing is limited,” Revlett said. OPD officials “don’t have the resources” to place an office at every city school.

OPD officers on patrol visit city schools frequently, Revlett said.

“There are neighborhood officers within minutes, or seconds, really, of our schools at any given time,” he said.

Revlett said for most school districts, “it’s going to be difficult” for them to come up with the funding for addition resource officers themselves.

“The original Senate Bill 1 said ‘as funding becomes available,’ but the reality is additional funds haven’t become available,” he said, “and that’s (true) statewide.”

