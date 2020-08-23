The Kentucky Department of Education’s announcement earlier this week that schools can have students meeting with educators in small groups for short periods of time helps many students, including those who require telehealth services like speech therapy, but also those students who greatly benefit from student-to-teacher direct interaction, like students with special needs.
The guidance from KDE allows schools to have, at their own discretion, small groups of students coming into schools while maintaining health and safety guidelines to receive targeted services like evaluations, necessary hands-on experiences, mental health or academic advising, occupational, physical or speech therapy, or remediation or tutoring.
According to the KDE guidance, outlined in its “Welcoming Students for Orientation and Targeted Services” report, these targeted services should be less than two hours at a time, and schools need to stagger the start and end time of these services to limit the number of students in entryways and hallways at any given time. These targeted services should also be supplemental to regular instruction.
Most officials from both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools can agree that the non-traditional instruction, or NTI, of the past wasn’t the best way for students to learn; it was just the best they could do on such short and emergent notice. Schools also at that time focused mostly on reviewing information they had already learned up until that point.
Students who were more challenging to engage included about 2,685 from both OPS and DCPS who have special learning needs, or what is referred to as having individual education plans.
Now that educators have the NTI of the past under their belt, as well as the whole summer to prepare and gather information and tools to better educate all students in a virtual setting, they feel more confident heading into the school year.
Which is just around the corner — OPS begins on Monday and DCPS will start the 2020-21 school year Wednesday.
Robin Bush, DCPS director of special education, said a common concern she heard from families during NTI in March through May was that the digital platform for instruction was more difficult for some students to engage with because of their child’s ability or disability.
DCPS special education teachers and parents worked as teams to target activities that would meet individual student needs, which sometimes involved sending home manipulative tools or changing methods of lesson delivery.
“Some parents expressed concerns about trying to work digitally when the child had significant cognitive, adaptive and/or physical limitations that negatively impacted the student’s ability to engage, and remain engaged, with instruction through a digital format,” Bush said.
DCPS, like OPS and other districts in the area, had never used NTI until March, so parents, teachers and students had to learn how much interaction was needed and what was helpful between teachers and families in order to support the instruction to students, Bush said.
This, of course, varied depending on the child’s level of disability.
“Communication was individualized to meet student and family needs,” she said. “Individualization to meet needs is a key concept in special education.”
Now, the district has had experience with virtual and distance learning and has been taking steps to strategically improve that type of learning environment. Teachers are learning to use more digital tools to provide a greater variety of options for instruction and student participation. They have been creating lessons that can be taught in and out of the physical space in the classroom, Bush said.
Students with disabilities, Bush said, need the consistent routine provided by the structure of school, assistance through accommodation and modifications, specially designed instruction and social interaction with peers.
“We are working with the governor’s guidance to bring small groups of students into the school to work on targeted skills,” Bush said. “Schools are working with families individually and these decisions are made based on what is best for the individual student.”
Kim Johnson, OPS director of special education, said she didn’t necessarily receive complaints from parents during the first round of NTI this spring, but concerns. Parents have been understanding of the circumstances, but have also been struggling with child care and keeping their kids engaged in the digital format.
Computer programs don’t work for a lot of students with IEPs, Johnson said.
“That’s just a challenge. We are just trying to be really creative within the guidance we are receiving from the state in ways we are providing supports to our students and our families.”
What the district has been trying to do, Johnson said, is look at each student’s IEP, and how to best provide those services in a remote format. Each OPS teacher and student has a case manager and they are currently in the process of making contact with parents and developing a distance learning plan.
This is made more helpful with the governor’s Monday announcement about small groups meeting, Johnson said.
“Now we are trying to see what we can do to actually put that in play,” she said, adding that teachers have been planning for the upcoming year since May. “We are excited about this option. Our teachers are excited to have the opportunity to work directly with students. This will be an excellent option for our students that have the greatest challenge in attending to and participating in virtual learning.”
This also provides an opportunity for teachers to send activities home that are “developmentally appropriate” for students.
Teachers will be interacting directly with students to teach them new material, which is a major difference from the NTI of this spring. That also means that teachers who co-teach with special education educators and instructional assistants will be joining forces through distance learning options, or in-person and virtual small-group sessions.
Each school is determining a plan for providing some in-person learning for targeted individual or small groups of students, including evaluations, required hands-on experiences, mental or academic counseling, occupational, physical, or speech therapy, and remediation or tutoring, Johnson said.
“I would like to give a shout out to our teachers,” she said. “They are coming up with creative ideas and solutions every day on ways to connect and provide instruction to all of our students. I am constantly amazed with the dedication our special education teachers have to meeting the challenges, and managing the constant changes, that we have faced related to COVID-19.”
