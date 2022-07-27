The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is raising money this summer to add more exhibits in coming years.
Kathy Olson, the museum’s executive director, said the museum’s first 50/50 Mammoth Money Half Pot started June 24 and ends with a drawing at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3.
The winner gets half of the amount of money raised.
“Right now, the total is around $7,000, and ticket sales are starting to grow,” Olson said.
Tickets are $5 each and are available at the museum and at a tugboat-shaped ticket booth behind the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum during Friday After 5.
Weekly drawings for other prizes are conducted during Friday After 5, Olson said.
She said prizes have included $100 gift certificates to restaurants, UK football tickets, a barbecue grill and a steam cooker.
The list of prizes still to be given away includes University of Louisville football tickets, a lounge chair, more restaurant gift certificates and Holiday World tickets.
Olson said the proceeds go into the museum’s general fund, but will be used for new exhibits that will be announced in coming months.
The museum is currently working on an Early Childhood Gallery near the Owensboro Rotary Playzeum.
It’s scheduled to open near the end of the year.
The Gallery is already funded by Daviess Fiscal Court and the Hager Foundation, Olson said.
So, the money being raised this summer will go for other exhibits.
The Sim & Sally Davenport Early Childhood Gallery will be for children up to age 3.
It will feature interactive, hands-on things for younger children, Olson said.
There will even be things for infants to do, she said.
Olson said the gallery will include a nursing station where nursing mothers can nurse in privacy and still keep an eye on their other children.
“This is a much needed gallery,” she said. “It will be 1,000 square feet with room to add on.”
