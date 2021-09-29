Area educators agree that if anything can be gleaned from the 2021 School Report Cards that were released by the Kentucky Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 29, it’s that students need to be in school with teachers five days a week.
The Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), previously called the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP), was administered to students in the spring of 2021. However, while the U.S. Department of Education required public schools to administer the tests, KDE and other state education departments were granted a waiver from federal accountability.
As a result, accountability indicators weren’t part of the release, and specific trends and comparisons that are typically represented in the results aren’t reported in this year’s School Report Card for any district.
Educators also noted that not every student was required to take the test, so there are significant swaths of student populations who didn’t test and aren’t represented.
Still, educators say, this is an important measure of student achievement and one that Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said can be used to address gaps that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” Glass said, pointing to disruptions in learning. “This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.”
Students who tested also took an “Opportunity to Learn Survey,” in which they were asked to rate their perceptions of the circumstances they were in educationally during the 2020-21 school year. Items included “When my school building was closed because of COVID-19, I was able to work with my teacher and classmates online,” and “My teachers were available when I needed help (such as through virtual office hours, email, chat.)”
According to the results of that survey, most students viewed their virtual learning experiences in a positive light, KDE reported.
One survey question asked students if they agree or disagree with the statement: “My schoolwork helped me learn new things this year.” Of the students who answered, 95.1% of elementary students, 80% of middle school students and 61.8% of high school students said they agreed or strongly agreed with that statement.
Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said that, while this information is important, it’s important for everyone to understand the constraints of the data. For example, when looking at the results, remember that not all students participated in testing.
On some tests, she said, anywhere from 12% to 25% of students didn’t participate.
“I think that’s telling,” she said. “Those students were virtual. They had the option of participating or not participating, and that’s an important part of the data.”
The data is not flattering, but it is just one point in time, she said.
“It happens to be a point in time that we know was marked by hybrid learning, virtual learning, and in-person learning, and a lot of different things,” she said. “You want to take the results that you might get on your individual child and compare it to the current assessments school are giving. Talk with teachers to make sure your child is getting back on track. We need to look at other pieces of data to really see where they are.”
Since the assessment test was given in the spring, a lot has happened for schools, particularly in the area of recouping lost learning, said Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant.
Not only did most area schools have record numbers of students participating in summer enrichment and school activities, but students also have been in school, in person, five days a week since the beginning of this school year. Districts also have hired dozens of additional support and instructional assistants to help guide students back to where they need to be, Constant said.
“We look at any data we could get back as an opportunity,” said Constant, adding that while the test was required, student performance wasn’t counted against districts. “We looked at it as an opportunity to get some data back, and what we got back was definitely reflective of what had gone on in the 18 months prior.”
He said educators are taking KSA data, along with current data from internal testing schools have been doing since the beginning of the school year, and trying to gain a true sense of where students are academically.
“We look at where we are now, and we’re already seeing some signs of hope, but what the data from (KSA) showed us, really, is the importance of in-person learning,” he said.
Ohio County SchoolsOhio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said educators knew going into these test score reviews that they would have to be taken with considerations of what educators and students have been through with the pandemic. Still, he said, educators are able to gain a sense of some strengths and weaknesses.
“As a whole, our scores generally were above the state average,” he said. “The lack of consistent in-person instruction had a bearing in our assessment scores.”
He also touted the district’s hiring of additional literacy coaches and instructional assistants in all schools. He said students are already showing improvements after just being in school, in person, for nine weeks this school year.
Students thrive in an in-person learning environment, he said.
“That’s why it’s so important for us to do whatever it takes to keep in-person instruction going,” he said.
Muhlenberg County SchoolsThe 2021 state test score results reflected similarly on Muhlenberg County Schools and the challenges the pandemic created for education.
Robby Davis, Muhlenberg County Schools superintendent, said the district is also gathering data from students from multiple sources to help get them caught up and back on grade-level learning.
“We have several ways to gather data now that we’re back in person,” Davis said. “We will use this current data to see where our kids are and develop strategies to get them where they need to be.”
He also said the state’s COVID-19 relief funding allowed the district to hire additional aides, interventionists and teachers this school year to help students recoup lost learning.
The 2021 state test scores will be used as a baseline to help the district move students forward beyond this year, he said.
McLean County Public SchoolsMcLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough said with the test being adjusted this year for all levels of K-12 education, the district will use it to continue to guide improvement for students, “but it doesn’t give an overall picture because it wasn’t a full assessment.”
He did say participation rates were high, with 94% of students in all grade levels taking it.
“Each school has different areas for improvement, be that science at all levels, high school math, writing in the elementary schools,” he said. “We are targeting students that scored novice in any area and focusing resources.”
He said the results of the tests also showed him that, in spite of the challenges, teachers worked hard the past 18 months to provide for students in whatever way possible.
“Overall this gave us some feedback, and we knew there were going to be areas of improvement,” he said. “This narrowed it down for us.”
Hancock County Schools Robby Asberry, Hancock County Schools superintendent, said these test scores should be treated like a baseline. He said educators are comparing these numbers to the 2018-19 school year, but it’s still not a fair comparison.
“We had a couple bright spots,” he said. “Our writing scores improved at multiple schools. I think that is a definite positive. Most all other areas we saw a decline, but I think that can be expected with the year we had last year.”
He also said a lot of students didn’t take the test because they weren’t in school physically, and that is definitely indicated in the results.
Since this school year began, however, he and other educators have noticed a definitive improvement in student learning. Students are bouncing back, he said, and he looks forward to the spring 2022 assessments to get a glimpse of improvement.
The School Report Cards can be viewed at kyschoolreportcard.com.
Those who are interested in viewing individual data may do so by searching a specific school or district. Assessment results are listed under academic performance, toward the middle of the page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
