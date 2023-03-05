Being an Eagle Scout requires dedication, hard work and knowledge of life skills. Those qualities are what Austin Phelps showed Saturday with his scout project at the VFW in Hartford.
Phelps, 17, with Boy Scout Troop 611 in Owensboro, decided he wanted to gather essential items and new backpacks for children in foster care for his Eagle Scout project.
“I had a couple of projects before that were rejected for one reason or another,” he said. “My mother works for the Department of Community Based Services in Owensboro, and she suggested children go in with little or nothing at all.”
After talking with some friends in foster care, Phelps knew what he wanted his project to be.
“Hearing what they had to go through breaks your heart,” he said. “I decided I was going to do something for them.”
Some of the supplies were purchased with funds raised by selling Camp Cards, which are discount cards. Phelps sold 400 cards. Most of the supplies, though, were donated by people at Walmart.
“Each bag has a slight variation based on age,” Phelps said. “Each one has a blanket, flashlight, body wash, shampoo, a loofa, a comb, hairbrush, notebook, crayons, toothbrush, toothpaste, pencils, pens, stuffed animal and a toy.”
There are three age ranges: aero to five, six to 12 and 13 to 18. The backpacks will be delivered Monday.
Phelps wasn’t the only one packing bags Saturday. He had assistance from the Cub Scout pack in Hartford and fellow scouts in his troop.
Phelps is hoping this project gives the children in foster care something that is their own.
“I want it to be something they can hold on to and something that won’t be ripped away from them,” he said.
Phelps’ mother, Amy Phelps, is a Cub Master for the Ohio County pack. She said she is proud of her son.
“It’s a different type of project,” she said. “This is one that’s focused on other people in a different light.”
David Tanner, assistant Scout Master, said Eagle Scout projects are about showing leadership.
“It builds on the values we teach in scouting, which are character development, citizenship and personal fitness,” he said. “From my perspective, (this project) is significant in character development and citizenship.”
Amy Phelps said when a child enters foster care, most times they go in with nothing.
“This backpack is going to give them something that belongs to them that they can take with them if they have to transfer to a different home or can go back home,” she said.
