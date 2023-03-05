Being an Eagle Scout requires dedication, hard work and knowledge of life skills. Those qualities are what Austin Phelps showed Saturday with his scout project at the VFW in Hartford.

Phelps, 17, with Boy Scout Troop 611 in Owensboro, decided he wanted to gather essential items and new backpacks for children in foster care for his Eagle Scout project.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.