First responders were spread out across four communities in Hopkins County on Saturday morning as they continued search and rescue operations that began after one of the most devastating tornados to ever hit the county passed through on Friday night.
The funnel cloud first touched down in Arkansas, and authorities say it is believed to have remained on the ground for more than 220 miles, crossing multiple states, as well as the Mississippi River and Kentucky Lake.
While most of the attention is focused on damage in Mayfield, locally, first responders are focusing their attention on the communities of Barnsley, Carbondale, Dawson Springs and Ilsley, with most efforts being focused on Dawson Springs, which took a direct hit from the storm.
“It is the worst I’ve seen in 24 years of law enforcement,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, who was stationed at the Hopkins County EMA Command Center in Dawson Springs. “More than a third of the homes in Dawson have been damaged or destroyed. There are many injuries and possible casualties.”
According to Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, as of 4 p.m., authorities estimate between 11 and 16 lives were lost in the tornado.
“Right now the focus is on search and rescue,” he said.
In Dawson Springs, volunteer fire departments from every corner of Hopkins County were on hand to assist, as wells as departments from surrounding counties and firemen who had come in from out of state to volunteer.
The road departments from Union and Webster counties were clearing roads in hopes of making it easier for search crews to locate survivors and get the injured to safety. Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry was at the EMA Command Center helping to coordinate with his people to get them to where the EMA needed them.
The gym at Dawson Springs Schools was open and available for those needing shelter, as well as food and drink, although officials say the facility was lightly utilized, as many survivors had been transported to Pennyrile State Park.
In Barnsley, where part of a CSX train was knocked off the tracks and into neighboring houses, dazed firefighters asked that those just wanting to get out and look at the damage stay home. More than 20 cars were derailed by the storm, some coming to rest 20 or 30 feet from the tracks.
“Just ask people to stay out of this area,” one of them said.
The new Madisonville UPS Center on Industrial Drive was open to take donations of clothes, water, blankets and other items until 4 p.m.
Hopkins County School superintendent Amy Smith announced that Pride Elementary had been opened for the Salvation Army so they could prepare meals for those in need during the recovery efforts. At the same time, the staff at Grapevine Elementary were busy collecting clothing and other goods to be handed out to those affected by the storm.
