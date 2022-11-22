Students at Heritage Park High School embraced the season of giving on Monday through a Community Outreach Day.
Freshmen and sophomore students visited Puzzle Pieces to engage in crafts and games; the juniors created Thanksgiving food baskets for families and decorated Heritage Place Assisted Living; and seniors went to Wendell Foster to lend a hand in crafts and games and created hygiene bags and cards for veterans and the homeless population who visit St. Benedict’s.
“As part of our mission at Heritage Park High School, we do community outreach twice a year,” said Melissa Gregory, youth service center coordinator for Heritage Park. “This year we surveyed the students to see how they would like to give back to our community and what they would like to do.”
As a school, Gregory said Heritage Park receives help from the community and they want to show their appreciation by paying it forward.
“We get a lot of help from our community,” she said. “We just completed our food drive; we are constantly doing things that involve our community so I think it’s important that [students] know that you have to give back and in order to be a successful community; it takes everybody.”
The students looked to be enjoying the community projects, Gregory said.
“They have been very excited to leave campus,” she said. “Because of COVID, we have not been able to do that so we’ve had to do stuff within our school that we could send out into the community without leaving for the last few years.”
Students were able to take the lead on a lot of the projects such as organizing the bag-making for St. Benedict’s.
“You really get to see our leaders shine,” Gregory said.
Seniors Gracie Hatfield and Jacob Dunn were in the group that created bags for St. Benedict’s.
“I think it’s great that we give back,” Hatfield said. “We’ve had an awesome opportunity here as an alternative school. We’ve been given a second chance to graduate. I think that what we’re doing is really cool because we’re giving them a second chance to do whatever they need to do in life.”
Hatfield’s favorite part of the community project was seeing her peers participate when they might have been hesitant to in the past.
“I love seeing people who don’t normally do things like this, or are quiet, get into it and have fun,” she said.
Dunn said it’s important for the students to give back because there are others who need hope and a “pick-me-up.”
“I’ve personally known people who are good but have lost their homes, like during the tornadoes that happened last year,” he said. “It was unforeseen circumstances and feel like people should help to get them back on their feet. Everyone deserves a chance.”
The feeling Dunn gets in knowing that he’s helping others is what makes it special to him.
“The feeling of like I’m actually helping and making a difference and seeing my efforts help people grow and encouraging people continuing on with life is my favorite part,” he said. “Don’t give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.