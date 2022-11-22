OWENWS-11-22-22 HPHS OUTREACH

Malia Hicks, left, closes up a bag of hygiene products collected from tables as she hands it to Gracie Hatfield on Monday during a Community Outreach Day activity for St. Benedict’s homeless shelter at Heritage Park High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Students at Heritage Park High School embraced the season of giving on Monday through a Community Outreach Day.

Freshmen and sophomore students visited Puzzle Pieces to engage in crafts and games; the juniors created Thanksgiving food baskets for families and decorated Heritage Place Assisted Living; and seniors went to Wendell Foster to lend a hand in crafts and games and created hygiene bags and cards for veterans and the homeless population who visit St. Benedict’s.

