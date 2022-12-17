Estes Elementary School distributed matching pajamas to 475 students this week, along with fleece blankets, continuing a tradition started four years ago.
Krystal Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Estes, said substitute teacher Gary Griffin saw a need for students at the school a few years ago and wanted to do something for them.
“He approached me so late in the year that there wasn’t enough time, or that’s what I thought,” she said. “So I put it out there and asked people on Facebook if they would be willing to donate to sponsor students for pajamas.”
Williams said to start, the school was going to target a specific group of students, ones who received weekend lunch bags, because those were the students who needed the most assistance.
“It just exploded,” she said. “We raised between $10,000 and $11,000. The next year, I said ‘Let’s do all of the kids.’ ”
The school ordered pajamas for the entire school the second year, and Williams had the idea for matching pajamas and a book for the fourth year.
“The following year we did pajamas and a book, but COVID happened,” she said. “It was probably our biggest year of raising money, and we set up a drive-thru and Santa was handing out the bags as the kids came through.”
This year the school received a $2,500 donation from McDaniel Enterprises, in addition to donations from 60 other community members.
“Sometimes we get anonymous donations, but I don’t think they’ve donated before,” Williams said of the McDaniel donation. “It was very appreciated because we didn’t have the donations that we’ve had in the past, so we weren’t even sure if we’d be able to accomplish what we did.”
Williams said the school raised close to $10,000 for this year’s pajama drive.
“It’s super stressful because you have to start early in the year, you have to get sizes for all the kids and you have to order all the pajamas,” she said. “It is stressful, but at the same time, getting to see the kids and getting to see how appreciative they are over a pair of pajamas is what it’s for.”
Williams said she’s already planning how to improve next year’s pajama drive.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.