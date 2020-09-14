Live music is returning to Muhlenberg County for the second-annual Dock Trot on Lake Malone.
The free concerts will take place on Sept. 19 and this year will include six bands of varying genres. From 3 to 5 p.m. the White, Yellow, and Blue Dock Trot Stops will have three bands playing, and from 5 to 7:15 p.m. music will be played on the Red, Orange and Shady Cliff Dock Trot Stops.
The White stop is north of Shady Cliff and will feature Muhlenberg County’s southern gospel group Higher Praise Quartet, with special guests Cole Scott and Jackson Miller. The Yellow stop is located north of Whiskey Bay and will feature Logan County’s bluegrass, country and gospel group Backroads Bluegrass. The Blue stop will feature the local group You, Me, & Alice.
Local group Roy Kyle & The Hot Rod Cruisers will perform at the Red stop who will play rock-n-roll favorites from the 50s and 60s and 70s. The Orange stop will feature Owensboro’s Randy and Skylar Lanham Band with multi-instrumentalist Chris Armstrong, who will perform bluegrass, gospel and country music. The Shady Cliff stop is located at the Shady Cliff Restaurant Lodge & Marine and will include 181 South, who will be playing country. Also featured at this stop will be singer-songwriter Jay McElwain.
At the end of the night, a fireworks display will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Lake Malone State Park beach. Fireworks viewing should be from a boat, and viewers won’t be allowed on the beach.
Beth Newman, Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission director, said she was concerned the commission wouldn’t be able to put on the popular event again this year, due to COVID-19. However, because it’s a boating event with family units contained and not in close proximity, they knew they could pull it off.
“It went well last year,” she said. “We hoped to grow it more this year, but that hasn’t been the goal with everything that’s been going on. Maybe next year when we feel like it’s safer for larger gatherings we can add to it, but for now, this is the same as it was last year.”
The stages will be set up at each stop, and are separated in a way that will hopefully allow attendees to catch some of each band that is performing, Newman said.
Attendees are asked to be safe and health-conscious while attending the event. If they are around people, socially distance, wear a mask, and maintain good hygiene, Newman said.
“We are looking forward to it, and we hope people come out and enjoy it,” she said. “It’s one of the things that’s not canceled in 2020.”
For more information about this event go to visitmuhlenberg.com or see the event page on Facebook.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.